The first 8-0 record of its 123 years playing football got blemished to 8-1.
Its ranking on the College Football Playoff list will fall from No. 9 and probably to the traffic jam of double digits.
It felt like the intersection of Boo and Hoo.
Of course, just when an unranked, hot-and-cold North Carolina had finished its 58-55 win, there did come a rollicking compliment to Wake Forest. The Tar Heel fans who did not fill the stands aimed to fill the field, storming it to celebrate the upset in a game in which their team was a slight betting favorite. Even some people from that bastion of discipline, the U.S. military, stormed right along with them, proving the intractable contagion of field-storming.
“We’re not undefeated,” Wake Forest Coach Dave Clawson said, and damn. The eighth-year coach hadn’t said it in a good while, and it could have bummed out any objective heard in a sports state in which these fans loathe those fans, those fans loathe those other fans, those other fans loathe these fans and, said one pundit, “Nobody hates Wake.”
An upset defeat by an underdog team joined a spate of eccentricities in an overcast day in the woodsy setting of Kenan Stadium.
On this day, these two mad-scientist offensive programs who combined for 112 points in North Carolina’s 59-53 win in 2020 went ahead and splurged for 113. On this day, the nation’s No. 5 scoring offense, Wake Forest, outdid its usual 43.4 points with 55, yet quarterback Sam Hartman wound up saying, “I mean, just execution, we just didn’t keep doing our jobs,” and it’s always a bummer when a 55-point quarterback speaks glumly through a world-class beard. On this day, Wake Forest lost to North Carolina yet Clawson said, “We’re still 5-0 in the ACC,” because the ancient conference rivals had just played a nonconference game.
They had done so even though they’ve played in the same conference since 1953, when North Carolina clipped Wake Forest, 18-13, before 12,000 over in Winston-Salem.
Over here, the Deacons ran wild until they didn’t. Wake Forest led 3-0, then North Carolina led 7-3, then Wake Forest led 10-7, then North Carolina led 14-10, then Wake Forest led 17-14, then North Carolina led 21-17, then Wake Forest led 24-21. In other words, it went exactly as anticipated.
At one point, three consecutive possessions ended in punts, and the players became so miffed that they had a little scuffle. Sometimes, the teams didn’t even score, and it came as such a disappointment. Yet by the 7:38 mark of the third quarter, Wake Forest led 45-27, and that seemed heady even if the noontime game did seem as if it might continue into the night, maybe even taking on that extra hour in the middle of the night.
Hartman had gone a long way toward accounting for seven touchdowns, five by air and two by ground. Receiver Jaquarii Robinson steamed toward his ultimate seven catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and receiver A.T. Perry had done likewise toward his eventual six for 129 and two. On apt display was Wake Forest’s uniquely long “mesh,” when the quarterback and running back meet just after the snap while the quarterback figures out whether to hand it to him, keep it or throw.
The Deacons’ mesh takes longer than other meshes, meaning the players have more time to converse briefly and learn more about each other, which is one of the foremost points of going to college.
At the same time, Wake Forest had problems, two of them, in the form of sidelined cornerbacks (Caelen Carson, Gavin Holmes). “We got really thin there,” Clawson said, “and we were just holding on.” He said, “We lost those corners, and you pick your poison. It got really hard to stop them.” He said Wake Forest had to “play a lot more zone than we wanted to, and it made us soft against the run.”
North Carolina (5-4), which began the season at No. 10 by the mass guesswork of the Associated Press poll, got going. It can do so especially given running back Ty Chandler, who rushed for 213 yards and four touchdowns, and quarterback Sam Howell, that somewhat forgotten force who would throw for two touchdowns, rush for two more (amid 104 rushing yards). “Yeah, he got a lot stronger from last year,” Wake Forest defensive tackle Miles Fox said. “He’s a strong guy, great player.”
The Tar Heels went 75 yards in six plays to get to 45-34, 75 yards in 12 plays to get to 48-41, 21 yards in two plays after an interception to get that predictable 48-48 tie with 10:29 left, 65 yards in 11 plays for a 51-48 lead with 2:12 left, and 50 yards in one play for a 58-48 lead with 1:12 left.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest ground down somewhat. North Carolina kept batting down balls at the line, especially by nose Ray Vohasek on a fourth down from the North Carolina 28-yard line with the score at 48-48. Three Deacons drives went interception, downs, downs. Things looked less fluid.
“We started getting more pressure on the quarterback in the second half,” North Carolina Coach Mack Brown said.
Not so long after leading 45-27 and having an offense ring up 615 yards, Clawson found himself saying, “You know, we just weren’t sharp today. We had probably more drops than I remember. Sam had so many balls batted down. We just, we weren’t sharp.”
He then would note, “You say that, and we scored 55 points.”
What a thing to have to say. The headiest of all the national seasons from the smallest of all the Power Five schools had found its first bump, and the country could talk about Wake Forest a bit less with the sigh that it’s always good to talk about Wake Forest.
