Welcome to the Arizona Fall League, a five-week showcase of some of the best prospects from around Major League Baseball. Pull up a chair in the shade. The Washington Nationals have eight players, a manager and a strength and conditioning coach in Surprise, Ariz., where the Saguaros include names from the Nationals, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees. Most Octobers and Novembers, the importance of these games — and the player development they’re designed for — is muted by Washington’s annual, headfirst dive into the free agent market.
This year, though, things are different. The Nationals are not expected to compete for a title in 2022. By punting at the trade deadline in July, kick-starting a rebuild, they shifted their whole focus from the present to the future, then finished 65-97. They are banking on some of Cole Henry, Jackson Rutledge, Jackson Cluff, Donovan Casey, Drew Millas, Todd Peterson, Israel Pineda and Evan Lee contributing to their next bid for a World Series title. Those are their players in Arizona, ranging from 21 to 25 years old, most among the top-rated prospects in a revamped system.
“Milly, what’s our record?” Peterson, a right-handed reliever, asked Millas, a 23-year-old catcher, before Surprise lost in Glendale on Friday.
“Um, I think 13-6?” Millas correctly answered.
“See, we’re 13-6!” Peterson said, eyes wide, as first pitch neared. “I’m telling you, the Saguaros are hot.”
So, too, was the dirt at Peterson’s feet, closely resembling a frying pan.
“The group that’s here … we have some new players, we have some younger players, Latin American guys, and it’s great that they can be together and grow at the same time,” said Mark Scialabba, the Nationals’ assistant general manager in charge of player development, during Friday’s game. “We’re all hoping that this is the next wave of players up there in the majors.”
A quick rundown of the Nationals’ Fall League players (in alphabetical order): Casey, a 25-year-old outfielder, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the four-player package for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Cluff, a 24-year-old shortstop, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. Henry, a 23-year-old right-handed starter, was a second-round pick in 2020 and just finished his first professional season. Lee, a 24-year-old lefty, was converted to a full-time pitcher after playing two ways at the University of Arkansas. Millas, a 23-year-old catcher, was in the three-player package netted from the Oakland Athletics for Josh Harrison and Yan Gomes. Peterson, 23, made this roster after impressing the Nationals in major league spring training last March. Pineda, a 21-year-old catcher, is on Surprise’s taxi squad, meaning his in-game opportunities are scarce. And Rutledge, a 22-year-old righty, was Washington’s first-round selection in 2019.
Not listed is Cade Cavalli, the Nationals’ top prospect who has yet to appear in the majors. After logging 123⅓ innings in 2021, there was no chance that Cavalli’s season would continue in Arizona. Instead, Washington is getting a closer look at Henry, who ranks second in the Fall League with 23 strikeouts; Rutledge, who was slowed by shoulder issues and a blister this past season; and Peterson, who threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen Thursday.
Like Rutledge, Henry and Peterson were slowed by injuries over the summer. Lee, on the other hand, made 21 appearances (20 of them starts) and came here because the Nationals wanted to test him out of the bullpen. But after such a heavy workload during the season, it is unlikely that Lee pitches again for Surprise.
“The pitchers, as a whole, have been really sharp,” Millas said Friday. “The next step is for them to get super comfortable throwing their breaking pitches in the zone, stealing strikes early in the count that way. I think they’re close.”
To match the roster, the dugout is filled with minor league coaches from the Nationals, Reds, Yankees, Rangers and Royals. Mario Lisson, who managed the Nationals’ low-Class A affiliate in 2021, is the manager. Gabriel Torres, a strength coach in Washington’s system, is on staff, too. Sam Narron, a minor league pitching coach for the Nationals, also stopped by this week to see Henry, Rutledge, Peterson and Lee.
Aside from facing and teaching premier talent, Scialabba wants Lisson and the players to bring pieces of the experience back to the club’s affiliates. Millas discussed how Preston Claiborne, a pitching coach for the Yankees, has taught him a lot about data and pregame preparation. As the manager, Lisson has to coordinate with an entire team of players, unfamiliar coaches and the farm directors from each team, exposing him to new practices and ideas.
Throughout the organization, there is an understanding that the Nationals have to improve how they develop young players. This Fall League, then, could be viewed as an unofficial start.
“Keep our eyes and ears open,” Scialabba said. “You never know if a new player for us, a player from another organization, whoever, is going to say something that could help down the road. I know we’re excited about what we’re building, and it can only make us better.”