A quick rundown of the Nationals’ Fall League players (in alphabetical order): Casey, a 25-year-old outfielder, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the four-player package for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Cluff, a 24-year-old shortstop, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. Henry, a 23-year-old right-handed starter, was a second-round pick in 2020 and just finished his first professional season. Lee, a 24-year-old lefty, was converted to a full-time pitcher after playing two ways at the University of Arkansas. Millas, a 23-year-old catcher, was in the three-player package netted from the Oakland Athletics for Josh Harrison and Yan Gomes. Peterson, 23, made this roster after impressing the Nationals in major league spring training last March. Pineda, a 21-year-old catcher, is on Surprise’s taxi squad, meaning his in-game opportunities are scarce. And Rutledge, a 22-year-old righty, was Washington’s first-round selection in 2019.