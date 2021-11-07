For a course in how to behave this November, let’s turn to that noted philosopher, Prof. Nicholas Saban of greater Tuscaloosa. His Alabama team, whose No. 2 ranking sits atop some ranking margins so small among the top eight as to be perhaps microscopic, had to weather three LSU trips inside Alabama territory, when many would presume Alabama territory off-limits at Bryant-Denny Stadium. One of those sacrileges went all the way to fourth down at the 7-yard line. Alabama had to hold on as outgoing LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said, “I truly thought we were the better team tonight …” And all of it required the greatness of the latest great Alabama linebacker, Will Anderson Jr., who said, “It was relentless effort,” and relentlessly stockpiled 12 tackles, one and a half sacks and four tackles for loss.