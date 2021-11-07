Whether we’re in the stands or ingesting fat grams in front of our TVs or sitting in a nondescript suite on that oddball concoction the College Football Playoff selection committee, we can sneer or congratulate.
We can sneer at the mass imperfection of the teams, upholding a long national custom of sneering and rearranging rankings when things don’t look pretty enough. Sneering has served us well these last 152 years of this nuttiness, providing outstanding entertainment just for starters. We are outstanding sneerers.
Or we can say, “Hey look, you all held on.” We can say that if the committee punishes second-tier Cincinnati but not the first-tier others for hanging on, then the committee needs healthier brain food delivered to that spartan Texan suite near the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.
It definitely needs more kale.
“Yeah, we don’t care about the style points,” said the stalwart Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers, his team having weathered a frenzy in which Tulsa ran eight late, last, mad plays from coughing distance from the goal line across the last minute-and-change, whereupon the Cincinnati defense stopped them all. For once, let’s mention some of the tacklers who made hard, exacting tackles: linebacker Wilson Huber, safety Ja’von Hicks, linebacker DeShawn Pace, Beavers himself.
Describing the chaos of these matters, Beavers said this of a closing fumble he helped to cause: “Our people were living on something, so I thought it was the ball.”
Yet we assess these matters like the bond market.
With only No. 1 Georgia habitually averting the need to hang on, this season looks more and more like a contest in the art of hanging on. We’ve had those before; here’s one now. Just look at the number of people who have hung on against Tulsa, all of them at home. Those include No. 11 Oklahoma State, which trailed Tulsa 17-14 in the fourth quarter on Sept. 11 before running back the ensuing kickoff. Those include No. 5 Ohio State, which led Tulsa only 27-20 with seven minutes left, the Golden Hurricane driving and the Columbus locals grumbling. Those include No. 6 Cincinnati, whose gracious coach, Luke Fickell, half-laughed at the whole mess of the ending, beginning with, “I don’t know.”
No. 8 Oklahoma didn’t have to hang on against Tulsa.
It had to hang on against Tulane.
For a course in how to behave this November, let’s turn to that noted philosopher, Prof. Nicholas Saban of greater Tuscaloosa. His Alabama team, whose No. 2 ranking sits atop some ranking margins so small among the top eight as to be perhaps microscopic, had to weather three LSU trips inside Alabama territory, when many would presume Alabama territory off-limits at Bryant-Denny Stadium. One of those sacrileges went all the way to fourth down at the 7-yard line. Alabama had to hold on as outgoing LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said, “I truly thought we were the better team tonight …” And all of it required the greatness of the latest great Alabama linebacker, Will Anderson Jr., who said, “It was relentless effort,” and relentlessly stockpiled 12 tackles, one and a half sacks and four tackles for loss.
“We didn’t block ’em up front very well,” Saban allowed. “We didn’t run the ball very well, on offense. We couldn’t run it at the end of the game when we needed to. You know, we weren’t as effective on third down. We had some protection issues, so a lot of things we can fix.”
But he, with his national titles so abundant you have to rummage back through the years and count them up sometimes — seems like it must be seven right about now — made this his overarching conclusion: “I know that sometimes we have an expectation that we’re going to win easy, but sometimes it’s not so easy.” He said, “I’m really proud of our players for how they competed in the game. Man, there was no way we were gonna let ’em score at the end. I think the defensive players really stepped up and there was great competitive character.”
That’s the spirit, and from one who has mastered the art of nitpicking.
Losses flew around Saturday, to teams ranked Nos. 3, 9, 12, 17, 18, 20 and 23. A heady No. 3 Michigan State found a thud at last and at Purdue. A charming No. 9 Wake Forest scored 55 and felt glum. A determined No. 12 Baylor, on its way to a visit from No. 8 Oklahoma, made a visit to troubled TCU with its interim coach (Jerry Kill), saw a rookie starter (Chandler Morris) go 29-for-41 for 461 plus 70 rushing, and wound up going from 7-1 to 7-2. No. 17 Mississippi State lost and its coach announced a campus tryout for field-goal kickers. A rugged No. 18 Kentucky yielded 45 to Tennessee.
With all of that, maybe one can watch this season with a soft heart for the hardhearted out there. It’s always rough out there, but now it’s rough out there. “Yeah,” said a major veteran quarterback, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, “shout-out to our defense for definitely saving my butt right there,” given Ridder’s shocking fumble after the Bearcats (9-0) had held on the first time.
So they held on again, and Fickell said, “Somehow, some way, we found a way to make four more plays. Those are the kinds of things we’ve got to come out of this and say, ‘This is a fighting crew, this is who we really are.’ You know, it might not be flashy, might not be perfect, but those guys in the locker room, that’s more of what we have kind of prided ourselves on.”
“That’s exactly what we’re made for, this defense,” Beavers said.
Maybe they’re exactly made for 2021, when nobody is really all that good, unless you want to say everybody’s good if they just hang on. It’s the year when someone might ask Ohio State Coach Ryan Day if he’s tired of winning while sub-best, and Day might begin his answer with, well, “No.”