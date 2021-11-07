It would be easy to portray this effort as a statement game for Mayfield, but that’s not the most honest way to look at it. It says something about Mayfield and the Browns’ culture that they responded to a difficult week with a rousing win, but if they want to prove a point, they need to be consistent for the remainder of the season. Through all the drama and uneven play, they now have a winning record again, at 5-4. Their path back to the playoffs still looks manageable, even though the AFC North is the NFL’s best and most balanced division. For all their frustration this season, the Browns aren’t playing from behind.