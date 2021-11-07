The most overhyped partnership in a sports world currently full of overhyped partnerships experienced its ceremonial conclusion Sunday. The official ending came a few days earlier, when the Cleveland Browns and their unhappy, passive-aggressive wide receiver agreed to part ways. Beckham is likely to join another team this week. And the Browns showed how much they missed him Sunday during a 41-16 road victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Too bad Beckham didn’t stay committed to Cleveland. The game would have been a lot closer.
May all the silliness subside now. The Minnesota Vikings repping their LSU brother can stop wearing those “Free Odell” T-shirts, which were comically outdated before they donned them. Odell Beckham Sr. and LeBron James can end their social media campaigns. In a few years, we’ll struggle to remember much about the 2½ seasons OBJ spent in Ohio. That’s because, other than drama, nothing really happened.
The Browns can go about playing the way they’re built to play under Coach Kevin Stefanski, a style that made them again look like contenders against Cincinnati. Beckham can find the right situation as he attempts to prove he’s still an elite player. But there is still one question, even after clearing all the rubble: What does this divorce mean for Mayfield?
In Cincinnati, he played with purpose and without stress. His performance was reminiscent of the run he went on in the second half of 2020, after Beckham suffered a season-ending knee injury. Mayfield didn’t have to do too much because Cleveland played a complete game, led by a defense that forced three turnovers and opened with Denzel Ward intercepting a Joe Burrow pass and returning it 99 yards for a touchdown.
Nick Chubb rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard burst. Mayfield was at his best on an afternoon in which everything around him came together just right. He threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns while posting a season-high passer rating of 132.6. He did most of his work in the first half, starting the game with seven completions on his first eight attempts. He lost OBJ and found DPJ, throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second quarter. He completed passes to eight different receivers.
“The back half of last year,” Mayfield said after the win, “that’s pretty much how we played.”
It would be easy to portray this effort as a statement game for Mayfield, but that’s not the most honest way to look at it. It says something about Mayfield and the Browns’ culture that they responded to a difficult week with a rousing win, but if they want to prove a point, they need to be consistent for the rest of the season. Through all the drama and uneven play, they now have a winning record again at 5-4. Their path back to the playoffs still looks manageable, even though the AFC North is the NFL’s best and most balanced division. For all their frustration this season, the Browns aren’t playing from behind.
But can they play steady, fundamental, hard-nosed football? Mayfield must be the one to answer that question. That’s what he has to prove, not to Beckham but to an organization and a city still hoping he can be the franchise quarterback he occasionally appears to be.
About this time a year ago, Mayfield settled into Stefanski’s system and led the Browns to a 6-2 finish to complete an 11-5 season. In the playoffs, he showed potential as a big-game NFL quarterback, leading a Cleveland team limited because of a coronavirus outbreak to a 48-37 victory over Pittsburgh before losing in the divisional round to Kansas City. The hope was that, with OBJ back this season, the Browns could take a step toward true championship contention.
But every time the Browns craved a Beckham boost, they were disappointed. In sports, it’s customary to blame the most flamboyant underachiever you can find, and OBJ has done little to help his image lately. But this is a multifaceted failure. Beckham’s injuries and ego were factors. Mayfield’s shortcomings and prolonged development exacerbated the problem. But it also hurt matters that Cleveland had a disastrous coach in Freddie Kitchens at the start and a general manager in John Dorsey whom they fired. The current leaders — Stefanski and personnel chief Andrew Berry — have done good work in recasting and stabilizing the franchise. But the fact that Kitchens flamed out ruined any chance of offensive continuity, and it further complicated the Beckham-Mayfield relationship.
When Cleveland traded for OBJ before the 2019 season, the receiver was supposed to be a gift to enhance the powers of a young quarterback. Dorsey hoped for the kind of situation we’re seeing with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona. Instead, it was a mess.
Beckham played in 29 games with the Browns and averaged just 54.7 yards. He and Mayfield didn’t get off to a great start in Kitchens’s system. Then Beckham was a terrible fit as a lead receiver in Stefanski’s run-based offense, which is heavy on formations with two tight ends.
It’s not the perfect offense for Mayfield, either, but there are a structure and precision to it that challenge the quarterback. In addition, Stefanski’s knack for teaching the position is still apparent even with him as a head coach. So the basics of Mayfield’s game have improved, but it has come at the expense of what makes him special: an anticipatory ability to see the field and the confidence to use his strong arm to throw dimes into tight windows.
Mayfield is no longer the quarterback who threw 21 interceptions the season before Stefanski arrived. Now, when he’s at his worst, he looks like a double-clutching, second-guessing, careful-throwing game manager. And receivers such as Beckham require a high level of trust and tolerance for risk. If they didn’t play the most over-scrutinized sport in America, the two could have kept trying to grow without worrying about hype, credit and criticism. But that’s not how the game works.
So they are better apart. The difference is that we know what Beckham is trying to get back to: Pro Bowl territory. But what about Mayfield?
He’s a former No. 1 pick who has been good but not great, a winning quarterback but not the primary reason for those wins. The Browns are built for Mayfield to reflect — not advance — how good they are. But after this season, he’s due for a long-term extension, and they will need to place a dollar value on his talent. For the organization, the decision isn’t so much about keeping him as it is stomaching what retaining him will cost.
Free Baker? Nah, nothing about this is free.
The drama is gone, and the relief is noticeable. But for a Cleveland franchise seemingly close to sustainable success, the pressure has only mutated.