Brett Leason scored his second goal in three games, off a slick pass from Connor McMichael. Hendrix Lapierre, 19, was also on the ice for the goal, in addition to defenseman Martin Fehervary. The blue-liner has been a standout on the top defensive pairing with John Carlson this season.
“We’ve got to put these guys out there and in roles where they can be successful,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said of balancing the younger players with the veterans in the lineup. “In the same sense we’ve got to watch the zone starts and the opponent and we got to get the matchups that we are looking for. We will count on everybody and like I said, if we have to shorten the bench up, we will.”
Saturday’s game, an eventual 2-1 loss, was the second time in franchise history that four Capitals rookies were on the ice for a goal. The last time it happened was in 2005, Alex Ovechkin’s first year in the league.
“It can definitely help,” Leason said of playing with all rookies. “We’re all obviously here, we’re obviously young and I think we’re all probably going to be in this organization for a long time. So it’s definitely good to start to play together young and to get that chemistry going.”
But it isn’t just the rookies that need to have bigger roles for Washington in the coming weeks.
All of the group’s young players are going to have to see more ice time with the team dealing with a rash of injuries to their veterans. The list of players is significant.
Nicklas Backstrom is still on long-term injured reserve with his injured left hip. He was eligible to come off LTI on Saturday against Philadelphia but was not yet ready to rejoin the team. He is still skating on his own.
T.J. Oshie remains sidelined with his lower-body injury after blocking a shot with his foot on Oct. 27. He was seen at the practice facility on Sunday still sporting a walking boot on his right foot. Anthony Mantha is out indefinitely after shoulder surgery earlier in the week.
More responsibility in particular seems to be falling on the shoulders of 24-year-old Daniel Sprong.
The winger was elevated to the top line Saturday night against the Flyers after he started on the second line. Sprong has two goals this season. He is averaging 12:20 of ice time. He was averaging 11:40 last year in 42 games.
Sprong was not seen as a full-timer last season. He was in and out of the lineup, mainly because of injuries to other players — including Ovechkin.
This year, he started the season firmly in the lineup with no indication he would be a healthy scratch anytime soon. That quickly changed early on. He was a healthy scratch against Detroit on Oct. 27. He had logged a season-low 7:42 the game before against Ottawa.
“It’s not something you want,” Sprong said of being scratched. “You are not happy when it happens, but it is what it is. You just got to move on and be ready when your name gets called again.”
“Whatever the message was [of getting scratched], it got received. It happened to me last year, it is nothing that I haven’t faced before and I know how to handle it and know what to do.”
Sprong said the biggest thing the coaching staff wanted from him last year was accountability. The staff knew Sprong was a talented goal scorer with a knack for offense, but he still needed to work on his 200-foot game.
He needed to be reliable on the walls in the defensive zone, able to get the pucks out and give his linemates more time in the offensive zone. He noted that at the beginning of the season last year, he sometimes didn’t make the right read at the blue line, which led to errors, but as the season went on, the details of his game improved and so did his overall game.
To start this year, Sprong has had his share of ups and downs. But consistency will remain key. He played 17:54 Saturday night, the first game Backstrom, Oshie and Mantha were out of the lineup. He had four shots on goal.
“He’s a good goal scorer, his game, he is working hard and competing right now and we need that,” Laviolette said. “... guys like Daniel Sprong really have some opportunities now to step up and grab some minutes and be a factor in the game.”