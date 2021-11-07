“We’ve got to put these guys out there and in roles where they can be successful,” Coach Peter Laviolette said of balancing the younger players with the team’s veterans, “in the same sense we’ve got to watch the zone starts and the opponent and we got to get the matchups that we are looking for. We will count on everybody and, like I said, if we have to shorten the bench up, we will.”
Saturday’s game, an eventual 2-1 loss, was the second time in franchise history that four Capitals rookies were on the ice for a goal. The other time it happened was in 2005, during Alex Ovechkin’s first season in the NHL.
“It can definitely help,” Leason said of playing with other rookies. “We’re all obviously here, we’re obviously young, and I think we’re all probably going to be in this organization for a long time. So it’s definitely good to start to play together young and to get that chemistry going.”
But not just the rookies will need to fill bigger roles in the coming weeks. Many of the team’s younger players are going to see more ice time amid a rash of injuries to the Capitals’ veterans.
Center Nicklas Backstrom is still on long-term injured reserve with a left hip issue. He was eligible to be activated Saturday but was not ready. He is still skating on his own.
Forward T.J. Oshie remains sidelined with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot Oct. 27. He was still sporting a walking boot on his right foot at the team’s practice facility Sunday and remains week-to-week. And winger Anthony Mantha is out indefinitely after undergoing shoulder surgery this past week.
More responsibility seems to be falling on the shoulders of 24-year-old Daniel Sprong in particular. The winger was elevated to the Capitals’ top line Saturday, skating with Ovechkin and center Evgeny Kuznetsov, after starting the game on the second line. Sprong has two goals and an assist in 10 games this season. He is averaging 12:20 of ice time. He averaged 11:40 last year in 42 games.
Sprong was in and out of the lineup last season, mainly because of injuries to other players — including Ovechkin. This year, he started the season firmly in the lineup with no indication he would be a healthy scratch, but that quickly changed. He was scratched Oct. 27 against Detroit after logging a season-low 7:42 the game before.
“It’s not something you want,” Sprong said of being scratched. “You are not happy when it happens, but it is what it is. You just got to move on and be ready when your name gets called again. Whatever the message was [of getting scratched], it got received. It happened to me last year; it is nothing that I haven’t faced before, and I know how to handle it and know what to do.”
Sprong said the coaching staff is pushing for accountability. The Capitals knew he is a talented scorer with a great shot, but he needed to work on the rest of his game.
He needed to be reliable along the boards in the defensive end, able to get the puck out and give his linemates more time in the offensive zone. He noted that at the beginning of the season last year he sometimes didn’t make the right read at the blue line, which led to errors, but as the season went on, the details of his game improved.
Sprong has had his share of ups and downs this season, but consistency will be key. He played 17:54 on Saturday — the first game Mantha was out of the lineup — and put four shots on goal.
“He’s a good goal scorer. His game, he is working hard and competing right now, and we need that,” Laviolette said. “... Guys like Daniel Sprong really have some opportunities now to step up and grab some minutes and be a factor in the game.”