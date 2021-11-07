But the last piece — the rival New York Red Bulls losing in Nashville — failed to materialize as New York (13-12-9, 48 points) earned a 1-1 draw to finish one point ahead of United (14-15-5, 47). Had the teams finished even, D.C. would have claimed the seventh and final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference on the first tiebreaker (victories).
To close its first season under Coach Hernán Losada, United won for just the second time in its last seven matches, a rut that saw the club tumble from third place. It reached Sunday’s desperation point because of a 1-2-1 performance at home down the stretch. Sunday’s victory was just its third on the road (3-10-4) and first since Aug. 4 in Columbus.
Captain Steven Birnbaum gave United an early lead, and after Richie Laryea tied it for Toronto (6-18-10), Kamara scored five minutes apart before intermission to set a career high with 19 goals.
Despite the absence of four potential starters because of injury or illness — Edison Flores, Kevin Paredes, Russell Canouse and Yordy Reyna — United went ahead in the fifth minute. After Kamara skipped a shot off the crossbar, Birnbaum found a seam deep in the box and headed in Julian Gressel’s corner kick from five yards for his second goal of the season.
Between the 17th and 18th minutes, the match took a wild turn. In the space of a few seconds, Kamara had one close-range bid cleared off the goal line by Jonathan Osorio and another sure goal slapped away by goalkeeper Quentin Westberg. A moment later, Toronto launched a promising counterattack. The buildup slowed, but Osorio set up Laryea for a 25-yard effort that beat Bill Hamid to the low, far corner.
The frenzied pace continued. Andy Najar slipped a terrific pass to Kamara in stride in the box. Westberg came off his line and upended the D.C. player, resulting in a penalty kick. Kamara converted, improving his 2021 success rate from the spot to 9 for 10. It also ended a six-game scoreless streak.
Five minutes passed before another Kamara goal. If penalty kicks are primarily about composure, this one was instinct and improvisation.
Before Kamara finished it, his teammates executed a wonderful set piece. Gressel played a short corner kick to Arriola, who drew two players and back-heeled a pass back to Gressel in the box. Gressel pulled the ball back from Michael Bradley and fired a low shot into a tangle of players. With his back to the target, Kamara redirected the ball with a no-look touch with the inside of his right foot for his 19th goal, surpassing his career high with Columbus in 2017.
Westberg prevented Kamara from getting a hat trick, blocking his bid in the 68th minute.
United saw out the game but needed more than these three points. A moment after the final whistle in Toronto, the Red Bulls got their point in Nashville, and for the second consecutive year, D.C.’s playoff hopes died on the season’s final day.
Notes: Arriola, who played 67 minutes, will report to the U.S. national team for World Cup qualifiers against Mexico on Friday in Cincinnati and at Jamaica on Nov. 16. ...
The 2022 season will start Feb. 26, the earliest in MLS history by three days, the league announced. The regular season will conclude Oct. 9, and MLS Cup will be Nov. 5, nine days before FIFA’s release date for players to report to World Cup training camps. Each club again will play 34 matches: home and away against each of the other 13 conference opponents and eight nonconference games (four home, four away). With expansion Charlotte’s arrival in the Eastern Conference, Nashville will move to the West.
More from The Post: