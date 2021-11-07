The 2022 season will start Feb. 26, the earliest in MLS history by three days, the league announced. The regular season will conclude Oct. 9, and MLS Cup will be Nov. 5, nine days before FIFA’s release date for players to report to World Cup training camps. Each club again will play 34 matches: home and away against each of the other 13 conference opponents and eight nonconference games (four home, four away). With expansion Charlotte’s arrival in the Eastern Conference, Nashville will move to the West.