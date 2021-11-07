To learn — and to build on his solid 2021 numbers — is why Millas came here in the first place. So far, his bat has lagged a bit with just six hits in 40 plate appearances. But Mark Scialabba, the Nationals’ assistant director in charge of player development, says the small sample doesn’t quite reflect the quality of Millas’s at-bats. Millas, who swings left-handed, is a contact-heavy hitter who doesn’t strike out much. He’s done so twice in the Fall League compared to four walks. During the regular season, in 384 plate appearance split between the Blue Rocks and Lansing Lugnuts, Millas walked more times (54) than he struck out (53).