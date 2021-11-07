He wasn’t forgotten, necessarily. He just wasn’t really known yet.
“Getting traded at the same time as those guys was interesting,” Millas, 23, said before an Arizona Fall League in Glendale on Friday. “Whatever organization you’re in, you’re competing with all the other catchers, trying to distinguish yourself. But I also am excited for what I can eventually learn from there. They’ve done it. They’ve been where I want to go.”
That’s the major leagues, of course, a goal Millas is advancing, bit by bit, by playing for the Surprise Saguaros in Arizona. The Nationals sent eight prospects to the five weeks of Fall League, during which Millas is catching and facing top pitchers. He is working with Cole Henry, Jackson Rutledge, Todd Peterson and Evan Lee — all arms in the Nationals’ system — plus some from the New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers. Before games, he’s also stayed close to Yankees pitching coach Preston Claiborne, who is on Surprise’s staff and adept at using data to craft scouting reports.
To learn — and to build on his solid 2021 numbers — is why Millas came here in the first place. So far, his bat has lagged a bit with just six hits in 40 plate appearances. But Mark Scialabba, the Nationals’ assistant director in charge of player development, says the small sample doesn’t quite reflect the quality of Millas’s at-bats. Millas, who swings left-handed, is a contact-heavy hitter who doesn’t strike out much. He’s done so twice in the Fall League compared to four walks. During the regular season, in 384 plate appearance split between the Blue Rocks and Lansing Lugnuts, Millas walked more times (54) than he struck out (53).
“I have a decent eye,” Millas said. “But I both take a lot of pitches and swing a lot.”
Aren’t those pursuits counter to one another?
“Well, it depends on the count, right? Millas answered. “I’m a very aggressive hitter and like to hit early on, first or second pitch. But if I don’t do that, or if I take a pitch early, I can usually spread out longer at-bats. I think that’s what translates to me walking and not striking out a ton, because I’m comfortable taking pitches in any situation.”
For the bulk of a 12-minute interview, Millas is earnest and introspective. Asked about what he’s learned in Fall League, he turned the focus to the pitching staff — a common practice for catchers — and explained how they have to throw their breaking balls in 1-0 and 2-0 counts. Asked about his rare speed for a catcher, he attributed it to playing basketball, football and baseball at Belleville East High School in Illinois, then detailed his offseason running program. And asked about each of the Nationals’ pitchers in Arizona, he offered a detailed breakdown, riffing on Peterson’s slider and how Rutledge will benefit from a new two-seam fastball.
But Millas was quick to flash a far less serious side. When he first sat down, he sarcastically complained about traveling to Glendale while a few pitchers got to stay back in Surprise and golf. When it was suggested that he should have been a pitcher, he promised that his son would be a “flame-throwing lefty.” When asked how old his baby is, he grinned and tilted his head, saying: “Oh, I don’t have a son.”
“I can turn it on and off,” Millas said, still grinning. “Mostly, though, I keep it super light.”
To make the Nationals one day, Millas will have to bide a lot of time or leapfrog a player or two. Or, conceivably, he’ll have to do both.
Ruiz, 23, is already entrenched as the catcher of Washington’s future. Adams, 25, was his backup in September and has a solid right-handed bat. After them, there is Tres Barrera, a 27-year-old with limited major league experience; Jakson Reetz, 25, who was called up in July and debuted with a double; and Israel Pineda, a 21-year-old who is on the taxi squad in Arizona. Ahead of spring training, if the Nationals had an unofficial pecking order, it is likely that Millas is behind Ruiz, Adams and Barrera, and ahead of Pineda and Reetz.
A good sign for Millas is that his production was smoothed across his Class-A stints with the A’s and Nationals. He had a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .255/.372/.359 with the Lugnuts. With the Blue Rocks, his average spiked, on-base percentage was nearly identical and slugging sagged a hair: 284/.373./.324. That he hit only three homers in 2021, his first minor league season, raises questions about whether he could ever be an everyday catcher in the majors.
But that’s a puzzle for later. He first has to wade through a crowded room.
“From what I’ve seen, he really controls the strike zone as a hitter,” Scialabba said in Glendale on Friday. “That’s a big plus for a young guy, and he’s shown the ability to go the other way, too, to spray the ball to left-center. It’s now just a matter of him seeing more and more advanced pitching.”