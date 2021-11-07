“I can’t express emotions right now,” Shervani said while drenched in water the jubilant Cubs (9-2) poured on her after the final horn.
Williams got the flurry started quickly in the second period. She had a clear path down the left side of the pitch and flicked the ball past goalkeeper Finley Knutson.
Knutson was stout in net for the Saints (8-2-1) for the entire first period, but once Williams passed her, the Cubs found offense more easily.
Minutes later, a swarm of Georgetown Visitation players were in front of the goal, pushing the ball toward the goal line. Knutson tried to cover it, but the offense wouldn’t let up. Soon enough, Williams knocked it past Knutson, and the Cubs threw their hands into the air in celebration.
“They were giving me great passes,” Williams said. “It’s just so much fun to play for this team.”
The last of Williams’s second-quarter goals came with about 4½ minutes left. From the center of the circle, she hammered one home to complete her hat trick and give the Cubs a commanding 3-0 lead.
“She has the ability to move the ball in a way that surprises the defense,” Shervani said.
Roughly 90 seconds later, the Cubs removed any doubt when Elizabeth Thompson got open near the left post and tapped in her team’s fourth score of the quarter. That was all the offense they got, and it was far more than they needed to emerge victorious.
Georgetown Visitation lost to Stone Ridge in the semifinals of this tournament in 2019, and then its 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic. Returning to action in August, trying to regain their form during an especially hot and humid preseason, the Cubs built slowly to this moment.
But the team entered 2021 with experience, with 10 players who were seniors. And it had a particularly impressive junior, too.
“When we got in shape and we got to know each other as a team, we all bonded really well,” Williams said. “It’s huge we were able to get this win.”
Read more: