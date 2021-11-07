Love provided reason for hope and reason to doubt. He completed 19 of 34 attempts for 193 yards. He ended the Packers’ best drive with his lone interception and tossed a touchdown on his final pass of the game. He took only one sack despite relentless blitzes from Kansas City’s defense. The Packers converted just two of 12 third downs, but Love fired a touchdown pass on a fourth-and-5. He was skittish and inaccurate early, but at one point in the fourth quarter he had completed nine consecutive passes. Love “did a lot of great things,” Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said. He looked like he didn’t belong, and then like he might.