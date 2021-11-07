The Packers moved up late in the first round of the 2020 draft to select Love and make him the heir to the 30-year Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers quarterbacking dynasty. The decision, and the Packers’ lack of communication with Rodgers before they made it, prompted Rodgers’s request for a trade this offseason and the resulting months of speculative mania.
Rodgers eventually conceded and returned to the Packers, who breezed through the season until this week, when Love again found himself attached to Rodgers-driven drama. Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, which led to the revelation that he was not vaccinated despite his preseason claim of being “immunized” and apparent flouting of NFL protocols. With Rodgers unavailable, the curtain lifted, if only for a week, on Love’s career and the Packers’ vision for their post-Rodgers future.
The glimpse Love showed Sunday provided a woefully narrow evaluation of his prospective ability to replace Rodgers for good. But it may also be the largest sample the Packers have before this offseason, when Rodgers may again agitate for a trade and force the Packers to choose whether Love will be their quarterback.
Love provided reason for hope and reason to doubt. He completed 19 of 34 attempts for 190 yards. He ended the Packers’ best drive with his lone interception and tossed a touchdown on his final pass of the game. He took only one sack despite relentless blitzes from Kansas City’s defense. The Packers converted just two of 12 third downs, but Love fired a touchdown pass on a fourth-and-5. He was skittish and inaccurate early, but at one point in the fourth quarter he had completed nine consecutive passes. Love “did a lot of great things,” Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said. He looked like he didn’t belong and then like he might.
“It’s a very small sample size,” said David Yost, Love’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Utah State. “If he had gone out today and thrown for 400 yards, that doesn’t mean he’s going to be a Hall of Famer. I know the type of kid he is and how he will prepare himself to be successful. He prepared himself to go be successful today. It didn’t seem like it was too big or overwhelming.”
Rodgers’s handling of his personal situation left Love with an unfair task. Rodgers would have been less likely to contract the virus had he been vaccinated, as more than 94 percent of NFL players are. Love had half a week to prepare to start against the defending AFC champions, only three days of practice plus a Saturday walk-through to play as the first-team quarterback. Rodgers provided further distraction during a Friday interview on “The Pat MacAfee Show” in which he unloaded mistruths and grievances.
Love’s dearth of game experience also left him in a difficult position. He didn’t even dress as a rookie, not even given a chance in preseason games because the pandemic canceled them. He played well in two preseason games this year, but those were limited snaps against the fringes of the profession.
“Once I hit the field, there were some nerves there,” Love said. “After that, I was able to settle down a little bit.”
NFL Week 9: Jaguars and Broncos pull off big upsets; Jordan Love struggles in place of Aaron Rodgers
Love’s lack of first-team repetitions surfaced when he was throwing to Davante Adams. He may be the best wide receiver in football, but even Adams requires a connection with his quarterback. Love targeted Adams 14 times, completing only six passes.
“It takes time being able to build that chemistry,” Love said.
Watching from home, Yost could sense how the layoff affected Love early. A few times, Yost could tell Love knew where he wanted to go with a pass quicker than his body would allow, so he rushed the throw. Love missed a few back-shoulder passes Yost knows he usually nails. On one early third down, with a defender in his face, he threw behind Adams over the middle rather than in stride, costing a conversion. Yost said Love possesses the accuracy necessary to make the pass.
“He’ll get better as he does it under live action,” Yost said. “It’s been a while since anybody’s been able to hit him. In practice, they run by you and let you make the throw. That’s kind of a learning-on-Sunday throw.”
The team around him rarely helped. Green Bay’s special teams made the game more difficult for Love than it needed to be. Kicker Mason Crosby, operating with a new long snapper, missed one field goal and had another one blocked. A muffed punt gave the Chiefs free points. On one third down early in the third quarter, Love dropped a shotgun snap he wasn’t prepared for because of a miscommunication with his center.
LaFleur faulted himself for the Packers’ failures on third down, saying he didn’t plan well enough for the zero blitzes — rushes without a safety staying back — the Chiefs brought consistently.
“Jordan, I was really proud of the way he played,” LaFleur said. “He hung in there. He was taking hits and delivering the ball. I thought he did a really good job. Ultimately, I’ve got to be better, and this one falls squarely on me.”
Love didn’t fold, even after a fourth-quarter interception. With five minutes left in the fourth quarter, on fourth and five, against another blitz from a Kansas City defense intent on pressuring him, he floated a sideline pass to Allen Lazard, who ducked under a tackle and scooted into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown.
Love never got the ball back, with the Chiefs grinding down the rest of the clock. He may not see the field again for a year, or maybe longer depending on how the rest of Rodgers’s career unfolds. Barring setbacks, Rodgers will be eligible to return next Sunday. Love will bide his time, waiting for another opportunity after his inconclusive debut. The league waited more than a year to see the player to whom the Packers had tied their future. Now, he’ll wait again.
“I wish he’d have had a better day, because I know how hard he’s prepared for this,” Yost said. “I know this won’t deter him from working harder to be better the next chance he gets.”