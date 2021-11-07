What you need to know
Read more:
What to know about the marathon and how to watch itReturn to menu
About 30,000 runners have signed up for the 26.2-mile race through the city’s five boroughs. It begins in Staten Island and goes through Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx before ending in Manhattan’s Central Park.
Here’s what you need to know as the New York City Marathon returns after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic:
What are the starting times for each division?
All times Eastern
8 a.m.: Professional wheelchair division
8:22 a.m.: Handcycle category and select athletes with disabilities
8:40 a.m.: Professional women’s open division
9:05 a.m.: Professional men’s open division
9:10 a.m.: Wave 1
9:55 a.m.: Wave 2
10:40 a.m.: Wave 3
11:20 a.m.: Wave 4
Noon: Wave 5
The men’s professional wheelchair athletes should finish around 9:30 a.m., followed by the women’s professional wheelchair athletes at 9:40. Professional women runners will finish around 11:05, with professional men crossing the finish line at 11:15. From 11:55 on, amateur runners will cross the finish line.
How can I watch?
ESPN2 will broadcast the race nationally from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and it will be shown locally in New York on WABC-TV from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be streamed live nationally on the ESPN app and locally on abc7ny.com and the ABC7 New York app in the tri-state viewing area.
What are the coronavirus protocols?
The field is about 40 percent smaller than it was in 2019, when runners numbered over 53,000.
Runners must show proof of having had at least one dose of a vaccine or a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours of the race. The New York Road Runners have also taken steps to reduce crowd size in some of the most popular places to watch the race, and masks will be required in the areas surrounding the starting and finish lines and in the post-finish areas.
There will be one more wave of runners than usual, which allows them to be farther apart on the route. Runners can also wear fuel and hydration belts in an effort to minimize crowds at water stations.