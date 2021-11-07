The 50th running of the New York City Marathon is set for Sunday morning, concluding an unprecedented schedule that saw all six of the World Marathon Majors held in a six-week span.

Approximately 30,000 athletes are expected to traverse the 26.2-mile course, which runs through all five boroughs of the city. Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know

  • When: Professional divisions begin at 8 a.m.
  • Where: A 26.2-mile course from Staten Island to Central Park
  • How to watch: Streaming begins at 7 a.m. on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Television coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. on ESPN2.

Read more: