“The short end of the why is because I can,” Flanagan said in a recent phone conversation. “It’s not a given for everyone. I retired in 2019, and I had two knee surgeries that I thought were going to take me out from running forever, so I’m just, like, in a way, celebrating my health, the fact that I can run again. I know it sounds a little crazy to do this, but I have 20 years of running behind me and all this training, and I feel fit. I feel healthy. I just appreciate the ability to run again.