What you need to know
Ted Metellus makes history as first Black race director
The New York City Marathon runs through all five boroughs of the city, including the Bronx, where Ted Metellus was born and raised by parents who immigrated from Haiti.
For years, his mother, Ines, worked as a housekeeper at the Hotel St. Moritz — now The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park — and around late October each year she would notice an uptick in visitors at the hotel.
She knew there was a significant event that brought people in from around the world, but she didn’t quite understand what it was until 2001, the year her son worked to help put on the marathon for the first time.
Twenty years later, Metellus is the New York City Marathon’s race director — the first Black director of a World Marathon Major — and Sunday’s event is the biggest moment of his professional life at a race that holds a special place in his heart.
“I think it’s a goal that we all have, you just strive for greatness,” Metellus said. “I don’t think I ever woke up every single day thinking, ‘I’m going to be a race director of a marathon.’ I just did my job. I really love what I do.”
Molly Seidel will try to add an NYC victory to her Olympic bronze medal
In only her third marathon, Molly Seidel became an international sensation, winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.
She was only the third American woman to win an Olympic medal at that distance and the first since 2004. She will run her fourth marathon in New York, in a field that is deep and includes Peres Jepchirchir, the Olympic gold medalist from Kenya.
"It was hard after the Games. I think everyone assumes you win a medal and suddenly your life is made, everything is just roses,” she told the New York Daily News. “Yes, it was an incredibly cool thing and incredibly exciting, but I still deal with all the same s---. Frankly, it was really mentally difficult — it was just an emotionally very fraught experience, and I didn’t have a lot of time to process it. I was out of my routine. A big thing with OCD [obsessive compulsive disorder] is establishing stable routines, and because I didn’t have any of that, I spiraled a bit.”
She was caught up in a whirlwind of requests, throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game and appearing on the “Today” show. After taking time to “crash,” she trained 125 miles a week at a high altitude.
“It took a long time to get over, but now I have this mentality that running is incredibly cool, it’s my dream job, and I love that every day I get to do this,” she said. “But it’s a very silly thing that we get to do, and I can’t believe that I have a job that’s running for a living, and I’m just going to enjoy it for what it is. It’s not rocket science. It’s not brain surgery. It’s running in circles.”
Seidel has gone through a lot to get to the starting line. In addition to OCD, she had a serious hip injury that required surgery in 2018 and was caused by low bone density because of bulimia.
“I had a very different mentality towards the sport prior to some of the heavier stuff. I think going through clinical depression, going through an eating disorder, going through almost being spit out the back end of the sport because of injury and never being able to run again after my surgery, that taught me that everything I get to do now is a gift."
Soccer players, a former NFL star and a model are among celebrity runners
There will be some familiar faces among the more than 30,000 runners in the race — this is, after all, New York City.
Present and past members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team who are expected to run include Abby Wambach, Lauren Holiday, Leslie Osborne and Kate Markgraf.
Among other well-known runners is Tiki Barber, the former New York Giants running back, who will be running in his seventh NYC Marathon. Model and activist Christy Turlington will compete in her ninth marathon.
Others include Tony-winning actress Kelli O’Hara, Grammy-winning musicians Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons, and contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” franchises, including Tayshia Adams and Matt James.
Ben True tries his hand (and feet) in a marathon
Ben True, who just missed securing a spot in the Tokyo Olympics by finishing fourth in the 10,000 meters during the U.S. trials, will make his marathon debut in what he said is a test to determine whether he is “cut out for the marathon.”
True explained to the New York Times that he is also determining whether he has a financially sustainable future in the sport. “I’d love to keep racing,” he said. “The way that my body has felt for the marathon build has made me think I can do this for a lot longer.”
To prepare for the marathon, he has been accompanied by full-time training partners Dan Curts and Fred Huxham and what he calls the “Tour de Woodstock,” a community both actual (in Vermont) and virtual. He posts the time and location on Strava and invites anyone to join in.
Curts joined True, taking him up on an offer to pay anyone who would run with him $20,000. But True’s income declined last year when Saucony ended its long relationship with him, and there was only one payment to Curts. Since then, True, 35, has coached Curts and Huxham.
Now True will learn whether the marathon is for him. He chose New York in part because the race does not use pacesetters, with runners racing more against one another and less against a stopwatch. For the first time, True plans to wear a watch during a race to keep him from trying to keep pace with, for instance, Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele, a four-time Olympic medalist and five-time world champion.
“I’m somebody who thrives on latching onto somebody and never letting go,” True said, “but if Bekele drops a 4:30 mile coming off the [Queensboro] Bridge, I probably shouldn’t try to match him.”
Shalane Flanagan is retired. So why is she running six marathons in six weeks?
If everything goes to plan, Shalane Flanagan will cross the finish line in the New York City Marathon sometime Sunday morning, completing her goal of running the world’s six major marathons in a 42-day span.
It’s been an odd and dizzying quest for a 40-year-old runner whose career highlights include making four Olympic teams, earning a silver medal in the 10,000 meters at the 2008 Beijing Games and winning New York in 2017. She is retired, she insists, after having reconstructive surgery on both knees, but the compressed marathon schedule resulting from pandemic-related postponements created an intriguing rarity she calls an “eclipse,” and like enchanted sky watchers, she traveled the world on her 157.2-mile journey.
The whole thing is, she laughs, a little crazy, but it’s also “magical,” a journey of miles and of self-discovery. Still, the biggest question surrounding it might be, “Why?”
“The short end of the why is because I can,” Flanagan said in a recent phone conversation. “It’s not a given for everyone. I retired in 2019, and I had two knee surgeries that I thought were going to take me out from running forever, so I’m just, like, in a way, celebrating my health, the fact that I can run again. I know it sounds a little crazy to do this, but I have 20 years of running behind me and all this training, and I feel fit. I feel healthy. I just appreciate the ability to run again.
“After my retirement and a year of no running, I realized that I needed running more for my mental health than actually the physical aspect. I need it to just feel like myself, and I realized how much it played a role in my happiness, my mental clarity and my mood.”
Kibiwott Kandie, the men's half marathon world record holder, set to make marathon debut
Kibiwott Kandie, the men’s world record holder for the half marathon, will take a crack at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, his debut event at that distance. The 25-year-old from Kenya set the record at the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain in December 2020, beating the record previously held by Geoffrey Kamworor by nearly 30 seconds with a time of 57 minutes 32 seconds.
Kandie has participated in five races, including four half marathons, and won four of them. His only “loss” was a second-place finish at the 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships. He finished three of those half marathons in less than 59 minutes.
Kandie told reporters during a news conference Thursday that he had to manage a knee injury while preparing for the New York City Marathon, which could have an effect on how he runs Sunday.
“I will do my best, God willing,” Kandie said.
It’s not uncommon for half marathoners to make a transition into running marathons, and history has showed that they can win, even in their debuts. Joyciline Jepkosgei, who made her official marathon debut in 2019 in New York and was the half marathon world record holder, won the event with a time of 2:22:38.
Larry Trachtenberg, who ran the first NYC Marathon, is back
From a small race in Central Park with 127 runners in 1970, the New York City Marathon has become the largest in the world, with 1,283,005 finishers in the previous 49 editions of the race.
Now, one of the 55 runners who finished that first race will return for the 50th marathon.
Larry Trachtenberg was about to begin his senior year at Long Island City High, and as a member of the cross-country team, he wondered if he could run 26.2 miles when he saw an ad in the New York Times.
“I had to be thinking outside the box to do the marathon in the first place,” the retired special education teacher told the Times from his Eugene, Ore., home. “It’s not like there was anybody else in housing projects in New York City running marathons.”
Now 67, Trachtenberg hasn’t run in Central Park since 1975 and has not run a marathon since 1978.
“The spectacle is overwhelming — obviously it’s going to be extremely emotional for me,” he said. “I’ve cried like a million times.”
Trachtenberg, who said he will require a heart valve replacement in one or two years, has been medically cleared to run but isn’t certain he’ll run another race or even whether he’ll be able to finish this one. Finishing isn’t really the point, though.
“I wouldn’t go through all of this for Boston or London or whatever,” he said. “It’s just that it’s New York.”
Cancer survivor raises money for organization that helped him during his treatment
The New York City Marathon provides runners opportunities to raise money for specific organizations close to their hearts, and Jonah Adelsberg of Woodmere, N.Y., will be doing exactly that.
Adelsberg, an experienced half marathoner, will be running for Team Lifeline, a group that raises money for the international children’s health support network Chai Lifeline. Adelsberg has a special connection to the organization because it helped him when he battled cancer nearly 20 years ago.
“Training is not easy, but neither is dealing with illness,” Adelsberg said in a post on his Team Lifeline page. “If the children of Chai Lifeline can fight each day, if they can push themselves through hospital stays and treatments, I can do this for them. But I can’t do this without your support. I need your help to raise as much money as possible for these kids.”
Adelsberg was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2001 at the age of 8, and he and his father have participated in races since 2010 to support Chai Lifeline. As of Friday, Adelsberg had raised nearly $11,000 in association with his New York City run, according to his website.
What to know about the marathon and how to watch it
About 30,000 runners have signed up for the 26.2-mile race through the city’s five boroughs. It begins in Staten Island and goes through Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx before ending in Manhattan’s Central Park.
Here’s what you need to know as the New York City Marathon returns after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic:
What are the starting times for each division?
All times Eastern
8 a.m.: Professional wheelchair division
8:22 a.m.: Handcycle category and select athletes with disabilities
8:40 a.m.: Professional women’s open division
9:05 a.m.: Professional men’s open division
9:10 a.m.: Wave 1
9:55 a.m.: Wave 2
10:40 a.m.: Wave 3
11:20 a.m.: Wave 4
Noon: Wave 5
The men’s professional wheelchair athletes should finish around 9:30 a.m., followed by the women’s professional wheelchair athletes at 9:40. Professional women runners will finish around 11:05, with professional men crossing the finish line at 11:15. From 11:55 on, amateur runners will cross the finish line.
How can I watch?
ESPN2 will broadcast the race nationally from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and it will be shown locally in New York on WABC-TV from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be streamed live nationally on the ESPN app and locally on abc7ny.com and the ABC7 New York app in the tri-state viewing area.
What are the coronavirus protocols?
The field is about 40 percent smaller than it was in 2019, when runners numbered over 53,000.
Runners must show proof of having had at least one dose of a vaccine or a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours of the race. The New York Road Runners have also taken steps to reduce crowd size in some of the most popular places to watch the race, and masks will be required in the areas surrounding the starting and finish lines and in the post-finish areas.
There will be one more wave of runners than usual, which allows them to be farther apart on the route. Runners can also wear fuel and hydration belts in an effort to minimize crowds at water stations.