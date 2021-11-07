The first game of the post-Derrick Henry era could see Tennessee running a lot less, in part because Adrian Peterson just got there this week but also because it may take some extra passing to keep up with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Co. If so, and that leads to a big game for Jeremy McNichols, his managers might be wise to solicit high-end trade offers, given that some kind of value-draining committee looms for the Titans. The loss of Henry is great news for the fantasy prospects of A.J. Brown, and the same could be said of Julio Jones if the veteran WR could ever shake his hamstring woes.