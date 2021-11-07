Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from around the league.
What you need to know
Aaron Rodgers's public comments are not subject of ongoing NFL/NFLPA protocol review
The public comments made Friday and in August by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are not the focus of the review being conducted by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, according to a person familiar with the matter, and thus would not factor into any potential discipline imposed upon Rodgers or the team.
The review by the league and the union is ongoing and no violations of the sport’s coronavirus protocols have been officially corroborated yet, according to that person.
The Packers and Rodgers would be subject to potential fines if protocol violations are officially established by the review by the NFL and NFLPA. Rodgers is not expected to be suspended. That would be consistent with previous discipline imposed after reviews of protocol violations involving other teams, a person familiar with the situation said previously.
Rodgers tested positive for the virus last week and is in a 10-day isolation, under the protocols, after being told in August that he was considered unvaccinated. Rodgers had sought to be classified as the equivalent of vaccinated under the protocols based on a homeopathic medicine treatment.
Rodgers said at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” and would not judge unvaccinated players. He staunchly defended his approach during a lengthy appearance Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show” and was sharply critical of the sport’s coronavirus protocols, which are jointly developed by the league and NFLPA.
Broncos rule out Drew Lock under covid protocols
The Denver Broncos ruled out backup quarterback Drew Lock from Sunday’s game under the sport’s coronavirus protocols, the team announced.
The Broncos did not specify whether Lock tested positive for the virus or was quarantined under contact-tracing protocols.
Tight end Noah Fant and guard Netane Muti already were on the Broncos’ covid-19 reserve list.
The list is for players who test positive for the coronavirus and those identified through contact tracing as high-risk close contacts. The contact-tracing quarantines apply only to unvaccinated players.
Brett Rypien becomes Teddy Bridgewater’s backup for the Broncos’ game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tex.
'SNL' jabs Aaron Rodgers over his vaccination status
You knew this was inevitable, but “Saturday Night Live” wasted no time in lampooning Aaron Rodgers for his views on coronavirus vaccinations.
The show’s cold open featured “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” a spoof of the Fox News show with Cecily Strong playing Jeanine Pirro. Rodgers, of course, is missing the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs because he tested positive for the virus Wednesday.
“It’s my body and my covid,” Pete Davidson, playing Rodgers, said. “I can give it to whoever I want.”
The real Rodgers said he had never lied about his status, which led Davidson’s Rodgers to say that he had taken his teammates into a huddle, “got their faces three inches from my wet mouth and told them, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immunized. Go team.’”
Strong noted one of the reasons the real Rodgers professed for his refusal to be vaccinated.
“You said you didn’t get the vaccine because you didn’t want to be sterile, which is so insane I’m jealous I didn’t say it,” she said.
Davidson’s Rodgers added, “People can talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is still 7-1. Meaning, of the eight people I’ve infected, seven are fine.”
What to watch for Sunday in fantasy football
Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m.
With Calvin Ridley still out as he attends to his mental health, it remains to be seen whether Atlanta can muster more of an attack than it did last week, when Kyle Pitts was a dud after a scintillating couple of weeks. Cordarrelle Patterson managed to do right by his fantasy managers, but Pitts could use an unheralded Falcons WR such as Tajae Sharpe or Olamide Zaccheaus to make a play or two and draw away some defensive attention.
For New Orleans, the absence of injured quarterback Jameis Winston presents some uncertainty for RB Alvin Kamara — not that anyone is benching him — as does the presence of Mark Ingram, who was thrown right into the mix in Week 8 despite just having returned via trade. We learned this week that, as with Winston, Michael Thomas is out for the season, so again we are left to sift through the Saints’ grab bag of other WRs (Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris ... Kevin White?) to see if anyone can provide some consistency or if TE Adam Trautman perhaps comes to the forefront.
Chargers at Eagles, 4:05 p.m.
Don’t look now, but Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert is on a bit of a skid, which happens to have coincided with a knee injury to Mike Williams. Here’s hoping the big-bodied WR is healthier and can get back to his previous effectiveness this season. Also, here’s hoping on behalf of some managers with a keen interest in such things that the Chargers provide greater clarity on just who might be their No. 2 back behind Austin Ekeler.
Assuming Philadelphia isn’t playing from well ahead the whole time, as it was last week in Detroit, how might that affect its RB rotation? The fantasy world was taken aback when Kenneth Gainwell, a hot waiver add in the wake of an injury to Miles Sanders, took a backseat to both Boston Scott and Jordan Howard. If the Eagles have to throw more today, Gainwell might, well, gain better usage, but Scott may just be the actual Sanders replacement.
Titans at Rams, 8:20 p.m.
The first game of the post-Derrick Henry era could see Tennessee running a lot less, in part because Adrian Peterson just got there this week but also because it may take some extra passing to keep up with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Co. If so, and that leads to a big game for Jeremy McNichols, his managers might be wise to solicit high-end trade offers, given that some kind of value-draining committee looms for the Titans. The loss of Henry is great news for the fantasy prospects of A.J. Brown, and the same could be said of Julio Jones if the veteran WR could ever shake his hamstring woes.
Those in deep leagues will want to pay some attention to Los Angeles’s WR situation after the team let go of DeSean Jackson. That should present opportunities for guys further down the depth chart, and one player to watch is the athletic Jacob Harris, who is listed on most platforms as a TE but will be used as more of a WR.
Sunday of NFL's Week 9 arrives after tempestuous week of news
The NFL arrives at the Sunday of Week 9 of its season after a tumultuous week of news ranging from disappointing to surprising to tragic to controversial.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, the league’s rushing leader, underwent surgery for a foot injury that potentially could end his season.
The Denver Broncos traded eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who faces a felony charge of driving under the influence resulting in death and other charges in connection to a fatal vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus after being told in August by the league and the NFL Players Association that he was considered unvaccinated, then defended his approach vigorously during a lengthy appearance Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that began with him saying: “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now. So before my final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now.”
The NFL said that it submitted responses Thursday to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform regarding its investigation into the Washington Football Team’s workplace. But two Democratic members of the committee called for the league and the team “to commit to complete transparency.”
The Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. days after Beckham’s father posted a video to social media showing his son not getting the ball from quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Players, coaches and fans leaguewide will seek solace and shelter in Sunday’s games. But the news of the past week will continue to reverberate.
“To be perfectly frank, I don’t really know if I can put into words the emotional feelings that certainly I went through,” Raiders Coach Rich Bisaccia said in a midweek news conference. “And certainly I can’t speak for our players or our coaches or our owner, our organization. I just know for me as a parent and a person that cares about young people and deals with young people every day, I really don’t know if I could quantify what the emotions are.”