“The momentum really changed in the middle of this season where I think our record was like 0-3, and we just had like a good team talk after one of our matches where we all hyped each other up,” senior team captain Eva Doomes said. “My sophomore year, we didn’t have a lot of losses as a team. We didn’t know how to handle a loss. And I finally figured it out after the third match. ... We were a little down, but we are able to pump ourselves up.”
Sunday’s win gave the Cadets their second straight title, joining their crown from 2019. After a major roster shake-up and a year without championships because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday’s win signals they’re still at the top of their game. Seton was the tournament’s top seed and had gone undefeated in the regular season, but that wasn’t enough this weekend.
The WCAC tournament awards points to individual seeds from each school based on how many matches they win. Thanks to strong performances from Gabrielle Pierce and Nadia Watkins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles and a win from Doomes and Watkins at No. 2 doubles, the Cadets scored a narrow win.
Sunday’s outcome may have come down to a few important wins during Friday’s quarterfinals, which allowed St. John’s to advance five of its six singles players. That head-start, mixed with some strong performances by the doubles teams, secured a hard-fought victory.
St. John’s Coach Shaun Nguyen, who joined the squad last year, said his leaders’ ability to make on-court corrections on their own made all the difference.
“We knew that we had targets on our backs,” Nguyen said. “The fact that we have three players that have been in the finals before makes a huge difference for us. They’re going to draw on that experience, draw on that belief, draw on that confidence from everything that they’ve done and use that to pull through.”
That mind-set of drawing from past success was key to St. John’s claiming the crown again.
“In the gym right when you walk in, there’s a trophy case of the winning championships,” Doomes said. “On Friday afternoon, after we came back from the [quarterfinals], I took some of the girls, and we went to go look at the trophy that we won two years ago, and it just motivated me. I wanted to make St. John’s proud, and I wanted to pass that on to the other girls.”
Seton missed out on winning the first title in school history, but Coach Mark Dalzell is convinced the Roadrunners have brighter days ahead.
“We have a young team, and nerves got the best of us,” he said. “They have the potential to still keep getting better next year and the following year.”
