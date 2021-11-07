Ashley Hatch, the NWSL’s scoring champion, found the net 23 minutes into the bonus session, cleaning up a rebound for a 1-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage before 5,379 at Audi Field.
Unbeaten on the field since early August, third-seeded Washington will play No. 2 OL Reign next Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, Wash. The winner will advance to the Nov. 20 final in Louisville against the Portland Thorns or the Chicago Red Stars.
The goalkeepers — Washington’s Aubrey Bledsoe and North Carolina’s Casey Murphy — were sensational throughout the nervy match.
Then, in extra time, Spirit captain Andi Sullivan supplied Trinity Rodman on the left side of the penalty area. Murphy blocked the low shot but spilled the rebound to Hatch at the top of the six-yard box for a wicked smash into the upper right corner and her 11th goal of the year.
Rodman leaped into Hatch’s arms. And after locking down defensively the last seven-plus minutes, the Spirit engaged in a full celebration in the center circle.
Aside from two forfeits for pandemic violations, the Spirit has not lost in 10 consecutive matches (7-0-3). The sixth-seeded Courage, which clinched a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season last weekend, finished 9-10-6.
In the first half, the Spirit’s possession and buildup were full of promise but did not result in many genuine threats against Murphy. Washington labored to find Rodman, a rookie of the year finalist, in the open field — where she is most dangerous both as a scorer and facilitator.
North Carolina manufactured the best opportunity of the half in the 33rd minute, when Brazilian star Debinha set up Amy Rodriguez on the left side of the penalty area. The former U.S. national team striker targeted the far corner with a 12-yard one-timer, but Bledsoe sprang to her left and made a terrific touch save.
The Spirit set the terms after intermission with menacing fervor. Kelley O’Hara’s 22-yard bid required a leaping touch save from Murphy.
North Carolina — the lowest playoff seed but boasting several world-class attackers — gained traction but was again thwarted by Bledsoe, who got down quickly to block Jessica McDonald’s stab from close range. She disrupted McDonald again three minutes later, throwing herself at the ball as the striker prepared to bash it.
In the 62nd minute, Bledsoe received assistance. Merritt Mathias crossed to Debinha for a one-time blast from 12 yards that took flight and smacked the right post. Everything was flowing North Carolina’s way.
But the Spirit regrouped. The addition of Julia Roddar and Tara McKeown brought fresh legs and energy. Washington buzzed with activity. Murphy stopped McKeown’s side volley and Dorian Bailey’s threat.
The Courage flirted with a breakthrough late in regulation, a header off a corner kick bouncing narrowly wide and loose balls raising the anxiety of the home supporters.
In stoppage time, Rodman could not bring down Tori Huster’s long ball for a possible breakaway, and Rodman’s stab deep in the box slid to Murphy.
The Courage keeper was at it again early in extra time, making a leaping touch on Bailey’s rasping drive from 20 yards. Huster was left in agony in the 97th minute, when she slipped and injured her lower left leg. As Huster grimaced, two staff members carried her off the field.
In the 105th minute, Murphy made a breathtaking save on Rodman, who placed her hands on her hips in frustration and amazement. The wait ended in the 113th, when Hatch shattered the deadlock and sent the Spirit to the semifinals for the first time since it lost in the 2016 final.
RED STARS 1, GOTHAM FC 0: In Bridgeview, Ill., Mallory Pugh scored on an eight-yard one-timer in the 61st minute as fourth-seeded Chicago ended Carli Lloyd’s spectacular career with a narrow victory over the New Jersey-based visitors.
Lloyd, 39, had completed her U.S. national team tenure Oct. 26 against South Korea in St. Paul, Minn. The Red Stars visit the top-seeded Portland Thorns for a semifinal next Sunday.
