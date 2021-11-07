“He was great. I know it’s not fair to say, ‘Hey, it’s all on you, Deni,’ but he had a number of really good possessions where he was able to just wall up, absorb that contact, not get overanxious and make plays over the ball or get himself in foul trouble,” Unseld said. “There were probably like five or six plays throughout the course of the game where I’m like, ‘Man, that’s pretty good.’ Even if [Antetokounmpo] does make a tough shot, that’s great defense. If [Avdija] can do that nightly, we’ll live with it. . . . You do that every night, you will earn minutes.”