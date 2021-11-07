The Washington Wizards proved their mettle and earned a 101-94 win against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night in a tense, exciting performance despite committing 19 turnovers and getting outrebounded 49-42. The mistakes they made were because of the mighty Bucks, not for lack of focus or effort.
Although Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 18 rebounds and Grayson Allen added 19 points, Washington (7-3) never lost its cool. Milwaukee (4-6), playing without No. 2 scorer Khris Middleton (coronavirus protocol), never led by more than five.
Bradley Beal ground out 30 points on 14-for-22 shooting and had eight assists. Kyle Kuzma (15 points, 10 rebounds) was critical in giving the Wizards a sense of control early on, making two three-pointers in the first quarter. Montrezl Harrell (15 points, four rebounds) anchored the defense at the end as the Bucks made their wild push in the fourth quarter. And Dinwiddie hit that shot.
“It’s an amazing feeling, knowing that you have vets and when it’s time to close out a game, win a game, they’re prepared,” Beal said. “They know what to do. And we’re all, camaraderie-wise, ready to go. You can look at the guy next to you and know that he’s been in this trench before. It’s an unbelievable feeling. We’re still not perfect, but there are definitely strides in the right direction.”
Here’s more you should know from Sunday night’s win:
Avdija down the stretch
Although Harrell’s energetic and physical presence was, as always, a key factor in Washington holding off Milwaukee in the fourth quarter, it was Avdija who was most often left to lock up Antetokounmpo as the first line of defense late.
The second-year forward has struggled to score at the rim coming off a fibular fracture at the end of last season and entered Sunday shooting 40.9 percent from the field, but Coach Wes Unseld Jr. routinely has praised his one-on-one defense. On Sunday, Avdija did more than an admirable job bothering the two-time league MVP, earning him appreciation from Beal, Dinwiddie and Unseld.
“He was great. I know it’s not fair to say, ‘Hey, it’s all on you, Deni,’ but he had a number of really good possessions where he was able to just wall up, absorb that contact, not get overanxious and make plays over the ball or get himself in foul trouble,” Unseld said. “There were probably like five or six plays throughout the course of the game where I’m like, ‘Man, that’s pretty good.’ Even if [Antetokounmpo] does make a tough shot, that’s great defense. If [Avdija] can do that nightly, we’ll live with it. . . . You do that every night, you will earn minutes.”
Gafford’s big third quarter
Daniel Gafford, the Wizards’ starting center, didn’t attempt a field goal in the first half; he had his hands full on defense. But in the third quarter he got hot, scoring 10 points to spur Washington to a fiery start out of the locker room, during which a three-point halftime deficit turned into an 11-point lead.
The Wizards fed off Gafford’s energy in the third quarter. But the center’s top highlight may have come from his scoreless first half: He had a block of Antetokounmpo near the end of the second quarter.
“I really don’t back down from a challenge,” Gafford said. “. . . I didn’t want to be beat off the dribble. He gets downhill and does a slow one-two, and he dunks on me — no. I didn’t want to be on the highlight [reel] tonight. That’s my main thing. So really just playing, you know, big-boy defense.”
Backup center Harrell followed Gafford’s lead and scored 11 points in 14 minutes after halftime.
More success from three
The Wizards did well from behind the three-point line for the second straight game, hitting 11 of 27 attempts (40.7 percent) to provide a cushion as the Bucks attempted 13 more field goals overall. Milwaukee made just 10 of 36 (27.8 percent) from beyond the arc.
Kuzma led the way with three three-pointers; Beal and Dinwiddie had two apiece for the Wizards, who shot 10 for 25 (40 percent) from the perimeter in Friday’s win over Memphis.
Early turnovers
The Bucks scored 12 points off nine Washington turnovers in the first 15 minutes, a telling number as the Wizards otherwise hung tough with the champs.
Washington scrapped to keep up with Milwaukee and trailed 52-49 at halftime. Both teams had eight three-pointers, and the Wizards had a two-point edge in points in the paint even though the Bucks looked sharper at the rim and more muscular in the lane as they outrebounded Washington 25-18.
