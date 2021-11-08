During an appearance Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers defended his decision not to be vaccinated with one of the three available shots, claimed he was the victim of the “woke mob,” “cancel culture” and what he described as a “witch hunt” against him, and blasted the NFL’s coronavirus policies as not based on science. He said he had gone through an alternative vaccination process, one that was not approved under coronavirus protocols established for this season by the league and its players’ union, but claimed he wasn’t lying in August when he told reporters that he had been “immunized” from the coronavirus.