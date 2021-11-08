Ovechkin tied Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time goals list with his 741st in the Capitals’ 5-3 win Monday night. The second-period goal, a redirect of Dmitry Orlov’s shot from the point, was Ovechkin’s 11th of the season, which is best in the league. Ovechkin, who added two assists, including the 600th of his career, has 21 points in 12 games.
“I just take it day by day,” Ovechkin said. “It’s nice to be in that company. It’s pretty big numbers, so just move on. Obviously, it’s nice to be tied, but I still have a couple games left.”
Gretzky still looms far in the distance with 894 goals, but Jaromir Jagr (766) and Gordie Howe (801) are starting to come into view.
Washington improved to 6-2-4 with Monday’s win; the Sabres dropped to 5-5-2.
Tom Wilson lead Washington with a pair of goals. He opened the scoring just 2:13 in; Ovechkin had the primary assist after getting his stick on the puck before it bounced off Wilson. Rookie Connor McMichael doubled Washington’s lead with his second career goal at 2:30 of the second period.
Buffalo got one back with Cody Eakin’s blast past Vitek Vanecek a little over a minute later after an Ovechkin giveaway. After the captain gave Washington a two-goal lead with his deflection goal at 8:55, Buffalo made it 3-2 when Anders Bjork scored after a scramble in front at 3:17 of the third period.
Wilson scored his second goal with 13:15 left to give Washington a 4-2 lead; he collected a slick feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov, who stole the puck near the blue line before dishing it to Wilson near the net. John Carlson scored on a power-play point shot at 17:47, giving Kuznetsov three assists. Colin Miller scored with 1:04 left to bring the Sabres within 5-3, but it was too late.
Vanecek and Tokarski each finished with 25 saves. Vanecek collided with a Sabres player late in the contest and got up slowly but finished the game; Coach Peter Laviolette did not have an update on his status.
Here is what to know from the win over Buffalo:
Early jump
Washington was quick from the get-go after Laviolette said his team got off to a “sleepy” start Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. The Capitals had a few high-danger chances before Trevor van Riemsdyk’s point shot deflected off Ovechkin’s stick, then hit Wilson and went in at 2:13.
“If it wasn’t for me, [Ovechkin] would have passed Hull,” Wilson said, laughing. “He tipped it off my arm or something. I should have just got out of the way, and we would have been talking about Jagr.”
The Capitals acknowledged after the loss to the Flyers that they did not spend enough time in the offensive zone. On Monday, they had the majority of the puck possession early, with all four lines contributing productive shifts.
“I thought we were on point at the start, certainly the first period,” Laviolette said. “... Overall, much better effort with intensity and battle level.”
Dowd exits
Center Nic Dowd left early in the second period with a lower-body injury. He fell suddenly in the neutral zone before hobbling to the bench. He quickly went down the tunnel to the dressing room with the Capitals’ trainer.
Dowd recently missed three games in a four-game stretch with a lower-body injury. He will be reevaluated Tuesday; the Capitals’ next game is Thursday at Detroit. Laviolette did not have an update on his status.
For the rest of Monday’s game, that left the shorthanded Capitals without Dowd and fellow forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Anthony Mantha and T.J. Oshie. Backstrom remains on long-term injured reserve with a hip injury and has yet to practice with the team. Mantha is out indefinitely after shoulder surgery last week. Oshie is still in a walking boot after blocking a shot with his right foot Oct. 27.
Another debut
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby became the fourth Capitals player to make his NHL debut this season.
Washington recalled the Swedish forward from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Sunday. The Capitals briefly lost Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, on waivers to Buffalo before reclaiming him in early October. He had three goals and four assists in nine games for the Bears. Jonsson-Fjallby replaced Hendrix Lapierre, who was a healthy scratch.
“I feel comfortable for sure since I feel like my game’s been good this year,” he said Monday morning. “I got some confidence, and it’s fun for that to be acknowledged and to get trust.”
The Capitals began Monday’s game with an all-rookie fourth line of Jonsson-Fjallby, McMichael and Brett Leason. Jonsson-Fjallby had a scoring chance early but ended up skating just 5:44.
McMichael’s flashes
McMichael has shown steady progress, and his offensive skills were on display Monday night. He scored his second goal after he jumped off the bench to replace the injured Dowd. He got the puck and shot it toward the net, and it deflected off a Sabres player and went in.
It was McMichael’s second goal in three games, and the 20-year-old is on a three-game point streak. He also has won the trust of the coaching staff.
“He puts a lot of pucks at the net,” Laviolette said. “That doesn’t happen by chance; you’ve got to be in the right places, and you’ve got to be able to get your shot off. It seems like the more he plays, the more confident he gets. You start to depend on him and rely on him a little bit more. ... He’s answering the bell. He’s doing a really good job.”
