Whatever the case, the 22-year-old has thrived so far for Surprise, ranking second in the Fall League with 23 strikeouts through Sunday. Elbow soreness limited him to 43 innings with the high-Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2021. In them, though, he posted a 1.88 ERA, struck out 63 batters and walked 11. The Nationals sent Henry to Fall League because they wanted to see him pitch more, plain and simple. And all he’s done is improve his spot in the organization’s plans.
“The hitters here, man, these are really good lineups,” Henry said. “There are no easy outs, really. But what’s working for me is just both fastballs, four-seam and two-seam, two-seams in and four-seams up or away. Beyond that, mixing in my change-up and curveball. Just keeping it simple and throwing strikes.”
Baseball America recently ranked Henry, a second-round pick in 2020, as the Nationals’ sixth-best prospect. Other arms in the mix are Cade Cavalli (ranked second), Andry Lara (fifth), Joan Adon (seventh), Gerardo Carrillo (eighth) and Jackson Rutledge (ninth). Then there’s Josiah Gray, 23, who arrived in the Max Scherzer-Trea Turner trade and pitched for Washington in August and September.
Two National League scouts at Fall League said Henry is only behind Cavalli in “pure stuff” among the Nationals’ young pitchers. The scouts talked under the condition of anonymity because their employers do not allow them to speak publicly about other team’s players. Rutledge, who is on Surprise’s staff with Henry, is in that discussion, too, but coming off an injury-filled year. Henry’s stock is rising fastest.
His four-seam fastball typically sits in the mid-90s. Mark Scialabba, the Nationals’ assistant general manager in charge of player development, called Henry’s change-up his “most consistent off-speed pitch.” On Friday, Scialabba predicted that Henry’s change-up could be a swing-and-miss weapon against righties and lefties down the line. Drew Millas, a minor league catcher for the Nationals, has also been impressed.
“Cole’s fastball command is always going to be there, and that’s huge,” Millas said. “That may fluctuate with the two-seamer at times, just because it has so much run to it. But he’s a really dynamic pitcher.”
“With two fastballs, he can consistently change eye levels,” Scialabba explained. “He controls both pitches and can mirror well with his change-up, keeping hitters guessing. It allows him to throw to all quadrants of the zone.”
Back in June, Henry didn’t think any of this was possible. Okay, maybe that’s a bit of a stretch — but he was rehabbing in Florida, at the Nationals’ complex in West Palm Beach, and his next innings felt far away. He woke up at 6:30 a.m. every morning, was at the facility by 8 and later watched games he couldn’t pitch in.
The sun felt a little hotter. The days felt very long.
“I was basically trapped in Florida, wondering if I’d ever leave,” Henry said with a laugh. “I never want that to happen again. Not playing was the hardest part. The whole thing was a total grind.”
It took close to three months for him to rejoin the Blue Rocks. But when he did, Henry was sharp until their season ended in mid-September: four scoreless innings, back-to-back starts of five shutout frames, a five-inning start in which he allowed a run and struck out nine. The Nationals started Henry, Cavalli and Rutledge with Wilmington before they sprayed in different directions. Rutledge made 13 starts between the Blue Rocks, low-Class A Fredericksburg Nationals and the club’s complex league team. Cavalli dominated in Wilmington, dominated with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, then met his match in a September stint with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, showing room to grow. And Henry logged strong numbers with the Blue Rocks while appearing in two rehab games in West Palm.
This was the first professional season for Henry and Cavalli. Rutledge, similarly, has just 73⅔ innings to his name. The Nationals are hoping that each of them blooms into a major league starter, fueling their next title chase. Henry’s charge, in the interim, is to take care of his arm, striking the right balance of winter training and between-starts work next year. He’s still figuring that out, too.