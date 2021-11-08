It took close to three months for him to rejoin the Blue Rocks. But when he did, Henry was sharp until their season ended in mid-September: four scoreless innings, back-to-back starts of five shutout frames, a five-inning start in which he allowed a run and struck out nine. The Nationals started Henry, Cavalli and Rutledge with Wilmington before they sprayed in different directions. Rutledge made 13 starts between the Blue Rocks, low-Class A Fredericksburg Nationals and the club’s complex league team. Cavalli dominated in Wilmington, dominated with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, then met his match in a September stint with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, showing room to grow. And Henry logged strong numbers with the Blue Rocks while appearing in two rehab games in West Palm.