5. Can Gonzaga make it back to the last day of the season? The Zags have dropped a pair of national title games, in 2017 to North Carolina and in 2021 to Baylor. April’s loss to the Bears was the Bulldogs’ only setback of the season, and while some key pieces are gone, Gonzaga still has Drew Timme, added freshman Chet Holmgren and could see a leap from guard Andrew Nembhard. If the Zags keep knocking on the door, they’re bound to break through eventually.