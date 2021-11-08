A complete rundown of everything coming over the next five months would require hundreds of pages. Without that luxury, here’s a look at 16 facets of the looming college basketball season.
Top five story lines
1. Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. The winningest coach in Division I men’s basketball history has five national titles and 12 Final Four trips to his name, and he’ll be feted nearly everywhere he goes in his last season before retirement. It seems impossible that Duke could somehow command more attention than it normally does, but this will surely put that idea to the test.
2. Memphis poised for a leap. Last season’s NIT champions led the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Coach Penny Hardaway added well-regarded freshmen Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates — both in August — to a core group led by former Virginia Tech guard Landers Nolley II.
3. Was March a prelude to a UCLA renaissance? The Bruins stumbled into the NCAA tournament on a four-game skid, forced to play an opening-round game against Michigan State. But they ripped off five victories in a row to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2008, and the starting lineup of that run (Jules Bernard, Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Johnny Juzang and Cody Riley) remains intact. We’ll soon learn whether it was a good two weeks in March, or if UCLA is ready to reemerge as a power.
4. Hubert Davis takes over in Chapel Hill. Roy Williams opted for an immediate exit rather than a year-long send-off like his fellow Tobacco Road legend. But North Carolina didn’t have to look far to find the three-time NCAA champ’s successor. The Tar Heels quickly hired Hubert Davis, a Williams assistant for nearly a decade, staying in the family while picking a first-time head coach.
5. Can Gonzaga make it back to the last day of the season? The Zags have dropped a pair of national title games, in 2017 to North Carolina and in 2021 to Baylor. April’s loss to the Bears was the Bulldogs’ only setback of the season, and while some key pieces are gone, Gonzaga still has Drew Timme, added freshman Chet Holmgren and could see a leap from guard Andrew Nembhard. If the Zags keep knocking on the door, they’re bound to break through eventually.
Top five breakthrough candidates (Final Four version)
Five teams that haven’t been to a Final Four since 2000 — but could get there this season
1. Alabama. The Crimson Tide has never reached the Final Four, and last season was the first time it made it to the second weekend of the tournament since 2004. Yet Alabama is loaded in the backcourt, bringing back Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford while adding touted freshman JD Davison. Basketball might just overshadow spring football in Tuscaloosa come late March.
2. Purdue. The Boilermakers, who last made a Final Four in 1980, seem overdue for a return trip. In the last 38 seasons, they’ve been seeded fourth or better in 14 of them and have maxed out in the regional finals. This year, all five starters are back, including Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams, and Purdue is sure to maintain its tough, burly identity.
3. Florida State. The Seminoles have made it out of the first weekend in each of the last three tournaments (and probably would have in 2020 as well). They’re still looking for their first Final Four since 1972, and Leonard Hamilton’s latest deep, relentless team is a good candidate to end that drought.
4. Tennessee. Still seeking their first Final Four, the Volunteers bring back John Fulkerson (who missed the team’s first-round loss to Oregon State because of a facial fracture and concussion) and Victor Bailey Jr. and add freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler. Additions across the roster should make Tennessee a more formidable shooting team, and that could be enough to spark a late-season run.
5. Arkansas. The Razorbacks nearly made it to the national semifinals for the first time since 1995 last year, falling in a regional final to eventual champion Baylor. The Hogs have rebuilt themselves through the transfer portal, and ACC imports Chris Lykes (Miami) and Au’Diese Toney (Pittsburgh) could team with grad transfer Stanley Umude (South Dakota) and holdover Davonte “Devo” Davis to form the core of another team capable of a deep run.
Top five transfers
1. G Remy Martin, Kansas. The Jayhawks needed a point guard who could create for himself as well as others. Enter Martin, who led the Pac-12 in scoring at 19.1 points per game at Arizona State last season.
2. F Quincy Guerrier, Oregon. Few coaches remake their roster through transfers as well as Dana Altman, and Guerrier is the latest example. The former Syracuse forward averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds last season and is the exact mix of athleticism and skill that tends to thrive with the Ducks.
3. G Marcus Carr, Texas. One of a handful of transfers brought in by new coach Chris Beard, Carr collected 19.4 points and 4.9 assists per game as the centerpiece of a Minnesota team that lost eight of its last nine. The Longhorns also picked up forwards Timmy Allen (Utah) and Tre Mitchell (Massachusetts)
4. G Kellan Grady, Kentucky. Like pretty much anyone who played at Davidson, Grady can shoot. Unlike most people who played at Davidson, Grady scored 2,002 points in his career. He joins CJ Fredrick (Iowa), Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia) and Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia) as transfers who could impact Kentucky.
5. G Caleb Mills, Florida State. Mills was out of sight and out of mind last season after playing only four games for Houston. But he was the American’s preseason player of the year, and the guard who averaged 13.2 points two seasons ago should add to coach Leonard Hamilton’s cast-of-thousands approach.
Top five coaching hires (power conferences)
1. Chris Beard, Texas. He needed one year to get Little Rock to the NCAA tournament (and spring a 12-5 upset of Purdue). Two seasons later, he had Texas Tech in the Elite Eight; a Final Four followed the next. The man works fast, and he’ll have more resources in Austin than anywhere he’s ever been.
2. Shaka Smart, Marquette. Smart never made it out of the first round of the NCAA tournament at Texas, but he did guide the Longhorns to their first Big 12 tournament crown last year. With things growing increasingly uneasy, he made a shrewd choice and left for a school heavily invested in basketball. Smart grew up in Wisconsin, and he’s a guy who has coached in eight of the last 10 NCAA tournaments. He should thrive in Milwaukee.
3. Hubert Davis, North Carolina. A first-time head coach, yes, but still a sensible choice for a storied program committed to keeping things in the family. He checks a lot of boxes: A strong Tar Heel playing pedigree, a decade-plus in the NBA and familiarity with the program after aiding Roy Williams in recent years. Nothing’s guaranteed to work, but Davis has prepared for this gig for years.
4. Porter Moser, Oklahoma. Moser got Loyola Chicago to a Final Four in 2018, setting himself up to jump to a more lucrative gig when he felt the match was right. Oklahoma, which has reached an Elite Eight under four consecutive coaches and the Final Four under three of four, presented that opportunity after the Ramblers added a Sweet 16 push in 2021.
5. Craig Smith, Utah. Smith won 26 games in his final season at South Dakota in 2017-18, then led Utah State to consecutive Mountain West tournament titles before bagging an at-large berth last season. He’s a rock-solid choice who brings in-state familiarity to the Utes, who fell into the bottom half of the Pac-12 the last two seasons and last made an NCAA trip in 2016.
Top five point guards
1. Collin Gillespie, Villanova. It’s little surprise a team with a symphonic offense keeps churning out superb point guards. Gillespie, the co-Big East player of the year last season, is the latest for the Wildcats. He averaged 14 points while producing a 2.88 assist-to-turnover ratio, and he’ll be one of the top players nationally who chose to use a fifth year of eligibility.
2. Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt 3. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts 4. Remy Martin, Kansas 5. Kendric Davis, Southern Methodist
Top five wings
1. Johnny Juzang, UCLA. There’s a credible case to be made for Juzang as the best player in last season’s NCAA tournament. The 6-7 Juzang averaged 22.8 points on 50.9 percent shooting, and his scoring strengths are complemented by the familiarity of the Bruins’ lineup returning almost entirely intact.
2. Jaden Ivey, Purdue 3. Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse 4. Julian Champagnie, St. John’s 5. Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Top five frontcourt players
1. Drew Timme, Gonzaga. A defensible choice not only because the Zags star averaged 19 points and seven rebounds while shooting 65.5 percent as a sophomore, but also because the 6-10 Timme won the Karl Malone Award as the nation’s top power forward. He’ll team with freshman Chet Holmgren to form one of the nation’s best post duos.
2. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois 3. Paolo Banchero, Duke 4. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana 5. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Top five players from likely one-bid leagues
1. G Max Abmas, Oral Roberts. The Summit League player of the year, Abmas led the nation in scoring (24.5 ppg) and became the first player to score 25 points in his first three NCAA tournament games since Davidson’s Stephen Curry. Whatever’s next for the guard who helped the Golden Eagles reach their first Sweet 16 since 1974 — and as a No. 15 seed, no less — it’s sure to be exciting.
2. G Grayson Murphy, Belmont 3. F Patrick Baldwin Jr., Wisconsin-Milwaukee 4. F Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley 5. G Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Top five freshmen
1. F Paolo Banchero, Duke. A do-it-all, 6-10 forward, Banchero steps into the hole in Duke’s lineup created when ACC scoring leader Matthew Hurt turned pro. He won’t be solely responsible for how far the Blue Devils go in Coach K’s final season, but he’ll play a big role.
2. F Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga 3. C Jalen Duren, Memphis 4. F Jabari Smith, Auburn 5. G Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Top five intriguing coaching hires (nonpower conferences)
1. Wes Miller, Cincinnati. Miller is 38, has been a head coach for almost a decade (he took over at UNC Greensboro in the middle of the 2011-12 season) and has averaged 25 victories over the last five seasons while making two NCAA tournament appearances. He could have the Big 12-bound Bearcats back in the postseason in a hurry.
2. Drew Valentine, Loyola Chicago 3. Ryan Odom, Utah State 4. Kim English, George Mason 5. Speedy Claxton, Hofstra
Top five conferences (top to bottom)
1. Big 12. Enjoy this version of the Big 12 — 10 teams, double round-robin league schedule — while you still can. It isn’t hard to imagine seeing six teams from this conference in the NCAA tournament (it could have been seven, but Oklahoma State’s postseason ban was upheld earlier this month). Kansas, Texas and defending national champ Baylor lead the list of contenders.
2. Big Ten 3. Southeastern 4. Atlantic Coast 5. Big East
Top five conferences (top half)
1. Southeastern. A revived Kentucky could jump back to the top of the SEC, but it won’t be easy with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee all plenty potent. Throw in a poised-for-a-breakout Mississippi State bunch and a consistently competitive LSU bunch, and the top half will be tough to crack. But don’t count out Mississippi or Florida from doing just that.
2. Big Ten 3. Big 12 4. Atlantic Coast 5. Pac-12
Top five teams from likely one-bid leagues
1. Belmont (Ohio Valley). The Bruins went 26-4 last season, losing in the conference title game to Morehead State. They bring back five starters, including splendid point guard Grayson Murphy (10.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 5.8 apg), and have a chance to be a popular 11-over-6 or 12-over-5 “upset” pick come March.
2. UAB (Conference USA) 3. South Dakota State (Summit) 4. Wright State (Horizon) 5. Louisiana Tech (Conference USA)
Top five breakthrough candidates (Sweet 16 version)
Five teams without a Sweet 16 trip since 2000 — though that could change come March
1. St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies were built for this season. Mark Schmidt, who has led St. Bonaventure to seven consecutive seasons with at least 10 conference victories, brings back five senior starters from last year’s Atlantic 10 champions, including point guard Kyle Lofton and center and defensive ace Osun Osunniyi. The Bonnies didn’t go deep last year, but their starting five is exceptional and experienced — a good formula for being among the last 16 teams for the first time since 1970.
2. Mississippi State (last Sweet 16: 1996) 3. Rutgers (last Sweet 16: 1979) 4. Arizona State (last Sweet 16: 1995) 5. St. John’s (last Sweet 16: 1999)
Top five November nonconference games
1. UCLA vs. Gonzaga in Las Vegas (Nov. 23). A rematch of April’s riveting national semifinal, it’s part of a huge week for Gonzaga in Sin City. Three days later, Mark Few’s team will face Duke.
2. Texas at Gonzaga (Nov. 13) 3. Duke vs. Gonzaga in Las Vegas (Nov. 26) 4. Villanova at UCLA (Nov. 12) 5. Duke vs. Kentucky in New York (Nov. 9) (tie) Florida State at Purdue (Nov. 30)
Top five December nonconference games
1. Gonzaga vs. Alabama in Seattle (Dec. 4). Gonzaga isn’t ducking anyone in the preseason, and by the time this game is played a little less than a month into the season, everyone should have a good idea of how good the Bulldogs are relative to other national contenders — and whether they’re anywhere near as overwhelming as they were in the regular season last year.
2. Villanova at Baylor (Dec. 12) 3. Alabama at Memphis (Dec. 14) 4. Baylor at Oregon (Dec. 18) 5. Memphis vs. Tennessee in Nashville (Dec. 18)