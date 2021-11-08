1. Will U-Conn.’s talent lead them to a title? U-Conn. hasn’t played in a national championship game since 2016 despite only losing 10 games during this current stretch. With all five starters from last year’s Final Four team returning, including Naismith winner Paige Bueckers, and two of the top five players in the Class of 2021 joining the roster, the Huskies are set up for another championship run.