With the season right around the corner, here are the important story lines, influential teams and players, and exciting matchups to watch for as the season gets underway.
Top five story lines
1. Will U-Conn.’s talent lead them to a title? U-Conn. hasn’t played in a national championship game since 2016 despite only losing 10 games during this current stretch. With all five starters from last year’s Final Four team returning, including Naismith winner Paige Bueckers, and two of the top five players in the Class of 2021 joining the roster, the Huskies are set up for another championship run.
2. Kim Mulkey’s first season at LSU. Mulkey’s head coaching résumé is extensive: three-time national champion, 11-time Big 12 tournament champion, eight-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, two-time AP College Basketball Coach of the Year and 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. Now, the Louisiana native will return home to coach LSU as she looks to turn around a program that hasn’t reached a Sweet 16 since 2014.
3. Adia Barnes and Arizona look to build off last year’s title game appearance. The Wildcats were last tournament’s Cinderella, a 3-seed that reached the national championship game and was one shot away from winning the whole thing. Barnes no longer has star point guard Aari McDonald, but she does have a deeper roster than last season.
4. Can Stanford repeat as champions? No team has repeated since U-Conn. won four in a row from 2013-2016. Led by guard Haley Jones, the Cardinal will attempt to do so with an experienced roster that will have to replace guard Kiana Williams, who graduated.
5. Who will end the Big Ten’s title drought? The last time a Big Ten team won a national championship was Carolyn Peck’s Purdue Boilermakers in 1999. Maryland won in 2006, but as a member of the ACC. Brenda Frese’s No. 4 Terrapins return a talented offense, but they’ll have to compete in a competitive conference that features four other teams in the top 17 (No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Iowa, No. 11 Michigan and No. 17 Ohio State).
Top five breakthrough candidates
Five teams that haven’t been to a Final Four since 2000 — but could get there this season
North Carolina State. The Wolfpack have won back-to-back ACC tournament championships under Wes Moore, but are looking to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1998 after losing in the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed this past season. N.C. State is bringing back its top eight scorers including leading scorer Elissa Cunane, while adding Diamond Johnson — a Rutgers transfer and the No. 6 player in the ESPN rankings in 2020.
Indiana. The team that beat N.C. State in the tournament was the Hoosiers, who had the best season in program history and reached the Elite Eight for the first time. All-Big Ten selections Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes give Indiana the chance to build on its success from a year ago and compete in the Big Ten.
Georgia Tech. Every starter on the Yellow Jackets’ roster last season is returning, giving Nell Fortner’s team continuity and a chance to build on their Sweet 16 appearance a season ago. Before last season, the team hadn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2014.
Iowa State. The Cyclones are expected to be a threat to Baylor, winners of 11 straight regular season Big 12 titles. Ashley Jones will be a major factor in the team’s potential success this year, coming off a junior campaign where she set a single-season school record with 24.2 points per game. They also return four of their top five scorers from a season ago.
Michigan. The Wolverines get back their all-American and Big Ten Player of the Year Naz Hillmon, who was a double-double machine last season with 15 in 22 games and 23.9 points per game. They also return guard Leigha Brown, sixth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.2 ppg), making them a threat to make a deep tournament run with another year of experience.
Top five players
1. G Paige Bueckers (U-Conn.). Bueckers, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2020, became the first women’s basketball player to win the Naismith Trophy as a freshman. After averaging 20 points per game last season, she’ll look to bring U-Conn. its first title since 2016 as a sophomore.
2. F Aliyah Boston (South Carolina). As South Carolina makes a push to get back to the Final Four, the Gamecocks will rely on Boston, who is effective on both sides of the ball. She averaged 13.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game while also adding 2.6 blocks per game last season.
3. G Caitlin Clark (Iowa). Clark is arguably the best offensive player in the country and she proved that in her freshman campaign. She led the nation in points (799), assists (214), field goals made (266) and three-point field goals made (116) and her range makes her difficult to defend on the perimeter.
4. F NaLyssa Smith (Baylor). After being a role player her freshman year, Smith has improved in every statistical category as a starter the last two seasons. This season, she’s expected to continue to blossom into a star and keep Baylor in the mix for a national title even with Kim Mulkey’s departure.
5. G Rhyne Howard (Kentucky). Howard is a two-time SEC player of the year and a three-time first-team All-SEC selection. For her career, she has averaged just under 20 points per game and will attempt to push Kentucky deeper into the SEC and NCAA tournaments after early exits a year ago.
Top five freshmen
Azzi Fudd (U-Conn.): Fudd is one of the most accomplished high school women’s basketball players ever, becoming the first sophomore in history to win the Gatorade National Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year Award. The combo guard, ESPN’s No. 1 high school player who played at St. Johns in D.C., will be a key piece on a U-Conn. roster already filled with talent.
2. Raven Johnson (South Carolina) 3. Sania Feagin (South Carolina) 4. Aaliyah Moore (Texas) 5. Jersey Wolfenbarger (Arkansas)
Top five November nonconference games
1. South Carolina at N.C. State (Tuesday). A top-five battle between the top-ranked Gamecocks and the fifth-ranked Wolfpack will be a compelling game to open the season. The floor will be flooded with talent; the frontcourt features South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane and the backcourts are headlined by South Carolina’s Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson and N.C. State’s Diamond Johnson.
2. Maryland vs. Stanford in the Bahamas (Nov. 27) 3. Baylor at Maryland (Nov. 21) 4. Stanford vs. Indiana in the Bahamas (Nov. 25) 5. Louisville vs. Arizona in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Nov. 12)
Top five December nonconference games
1. Stanford at South Carolina (Dec. 21). Last season, the Cardinal and Gamecocks played in a hotly contested Final Four game that ended with a missed shot by Aliyah Boston at the buzzer, giving Stanford a 66-65 victory. Both teams are just as talented as last year, setting up an entertaining rematch.
2. Louisville vs. U-Conn. at Uncasville, Conn. (Dec. 19) 3. Iowa at Iowa State (Dec. 8) 4. Kentucky at Louisville (Dec. 12) 5. Michigan vs. Baylor, at Uncasville, Conn. (Dec. 19)