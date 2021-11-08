He enters the court. One of his multitudinous former charges in town to reunite and fete Penders, former NBA player Travis Mays, rises from his seat to hug the man who once coached Mays and mates to the 1990 Elite Eight. Says Mays: “I could walk out here [onto the court] during a game [early in his career], I could say hello to my family, they could say hello to me, and we could hear each other. By the time I finished my career, you had no idea where your family was sitting, because it was loud and it was full.”