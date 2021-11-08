After all, Allen’s play entering Week 9 had placed him squarely in the NFL MVP conversation, particularly given that 5-2 Buffalo was looking like arguably the best team in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Jaguars had gotten off to a 1-6 start amid all sorts of chatter about whether embattled head coach Urban Meyer would survive his first season in the NFL. Little wonder, then, that oddsmakers favored the Bills by as much as 15.5 points against the Jags by kickoff.