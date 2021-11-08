Consider the Charlotte Hornets’ 120-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Ball opened with an electric first half, scoring 17 points and outplaying everyone on the court, including Clippers forward Paul George, a seven-time all-star. With plenty of fans donning his teal jersey and oohing their approval, Ball tossed in a running hook shot, hit a step-back three-pointer complete with a shoulder shimmy and deftly redirected an offensive rebound with a touch pass to Miles Bridges for an open jumper.
Unfortunately, Ball’s strong outing got sidetracked by foul trouble and a winnable game slipped away for the Hornets (5-6), losers of four straight. As Charlotte conceded a 22-0 fourth-quarter run, Ball was held without a basket or an assist in the final period. Afterward, Hornets Coach James Borrego highlighted Ball’s foul discipline and late-game management as “two areas of growth” for the third overall pick in the 2020 draft.
“He’s trying to do the right thing,” Borrego said. “He’s trying to make winning plays. At times, those can be undisciplined plays. His growth will come in these last six minutes. That’s where a lot of these NBA games are won. We’ve got a 20-year-old who is just starting to scratch the surface in the NBA.”
But Ball, who rose to international fame as a high-schooler alongside LaVar, his entrepreneur father, and Lonzo, his lottery pick older brother, had an alternative explanation for Charlotte’s collapse. Wearing dark, wraparound sunglasses indoors for an audience of three reporters and a Zoom monitor, Ball pushed back when informed that his coach believed that he needed to further develop his closing skills.
“Nah, I feel like I’ve got to be in there longer for the fourth quarter,” he said, after playing less than six minutes in the final period. “You feel me? I feel like I came in a little late in the game.”
The scene was a reminder that Ball might still be seeking all-star consistency, but he has already achieved all-star confidence and candor. Fittingly, his case for Cleveland will revive age-old debates about style versus substance, hype versus reality and popularity versus reliability.
The 2021 Rookie of the Year has played well — spectacularly at times — to average 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game over the first three weeks of his second season. That said, Ball is merely one cog in a balanced Hornets attack, which has seen five players average in double figures. Bridges has averaged a team-high 22.5 points per game to draw early attention as a Most Improved Player candidate, and Gordon Hayward has returned after an injury-plagued season to play a central role.
Appearances often matter more than they should when it comes to all-star voting, given that fans, media members and players all participate in the process. Few young players have accumulated as many style points as Ball, who towers over his teammates when it comes to social media followers and endorsement income.
One undeniable sign of Ball’s influence and potential: Puma recently unveiled his first signature sneaker. Another: The Hornets have found room for his older brother, LiAngelo, on their Las Vegas Summer League and G League rosters. A third: The Golden State Warriors have the NBA’s best record, yet many of their fans are left lamenting the organization’s decision to select James Wiseman over Ball with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft.
Borrego, for his part, remains focused on the day-to-day developments that will be necessary to deliver the long-term payoff of a true franchise player, the type who takes over with poised play down the stretch.
“[Ball] understands the game at a high level,” said Charlotte’s fourth-year coach. “He has a good feel. His NBA IQ has to continue to grow. Once he gets that, it’s going to be a very dangerous combination. Kyle Lowry has been in the league for 15 years. Chris Paul has been doing it for how long, 15-plus years? They’re at their level now. He’s just going to take some time here.”
That is exactly the type of comparison that all-star voters will need to weigh in the coming months. Will Ball prove to be more deserving than steady veterans like Lowry, who has found a quick fit with the Miami Heat, or Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday? Will he produce enough, and will the Hornets win enough, to boost him over previous Eastern Conference backcourt selections like Bradley Beal, Trae Young, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Jaylen Brown?
The good news: Two East backcourt spots are up for grabs due to Kyrie Irving’s unvaccinated status and Ben Simmons’s ongoing absence from the Philadelphia 76ers. The bad news: Young and Jimmy Butler were both 2021 snubs and will probably be strong candidates this time around, while DeRozan returned to the East in summer free agency.
Even so, Ball’s supporters can point to a pair of recent precedents for hope. Young earned a 2020 all-star nod in his second season, capitalizing on his gaudy statistics, exciting style of play and popularity in the fan vote to overcome the Atlanta Hawks’ losing record and questions about his defense. Last season, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson claimed an all-star spot in his sophomore campaign thanks to big numbers and nonstop media attention, despite a lack of team success. That’s a clear blueprint for Ball, who would be a natural fit in the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Shootout if he were selected.
Charlotte’s most recent all-star was Kemba Walker, who earned three straight nods while playing for teams that were never much better than mediocre. Walker, a well-liked NCAA champion who spent his first few seasons toiling in obscurity, didn’t make the cut until he was 26 years old. Even if Ball is snubbed this year, he has maneuvered himself onto a faster track.