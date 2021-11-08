The 2021 Rookie of the Year has played well — spectacularly at times — to average 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game over the first three weeks of his second season. That said, Ball is merely one cog in a balanced Hornets attack, which has seen five players average in double figures. Bridges has averaged a team-high 22.5 points per game to draw early attention as a Most Improved Player candidate, and Gordon Hayward has returned after an injury-plagued season to play a central role.