This year, though, during that short stretch in the summer, Turgeon told his wife he just needed to lie down. He felt exhausted after another season, this one filled with coronavirus protocols on a lonely campus and more losses than usual. Uncertainty overwhelmed the months heading into last season, and turbocharged recruiting efforts took over as soon as the 2020-21 campaign ended. For everyone around the country, the season turned into an energy-zapping slog. Turgeon kept telling his new assistant coaches, “This isn’t me.” Finally able to get away for about 10 days, Turgeon handled some recruiting calls but mostly recharged.
So now, a few months later, he feels ready to go. His 11th season in College Park begins Tuesday night against Quinnipiac, and last year’s undersized team is in the rearview. That group played an arduous Big Ten slate, finished 17-14 and tied for the fewest wins during Turgeon’s tenure. The staff reconstructed the roster, rekindling the annual hope that maybe this year will yield special results.
Is there urgency to win this season? “It’s every year,” said Turgeon, who signed an incentive-laden contract extension in April.
Outside expectations and rankings — Turgeon’s team starts the 2021-22 season at No. 21 in the Associated Press poll and has aspirations of making a run in the NCAA tournament — might affect the players, but not Turgeon. Losses devastate him more than wins breed joy. He’ll lose sleep after a defeat, thinking about how he coached, how his players performed, the way an opponent was simply better or maybe a referee’s call. There’s always something that eats at him until the Terps turn it around.
“I’ve never felt pressure to win — at any job I’ve ever had — because I expect to win,” Turgeon said. “And I expect to do a great job coaching them every year. And I expect to recruit well.”
Turgeon, 56, wouldn’t be a coach if he wasn’t intensely competitive — “Hell, I get mad when I miss a red light,” he said — but he has learned how to temper that fire in other areas of his life. He doesn’t get upset while playing golf anymore; he directs each ounce of that hunger into his job. It takes every bit.
Last season’s Maryland team lacked a true point guard and a Big Ten-caliber center, so the group struggled to compete against the conference’s best. The Terps started with five losses in their first six Big Ten games but eventually generated a late-season burst of five straight wins. Embracing a gritty defensive mind-set led to a 9-11 finish in the Big Ten and a mostly stress-free Selection Sunday. The Terps outplayed their No. 10 seed with an upset of Connecticut in the NCAA tournament, and that made the struggle of the strange season feel worthwhile.
But the goal at Maryland isn’t the second round of the tournament. Soon after a lopsided loss to Alabama ended the season, Turgeon remembers saying to his staff: “All right, this ain’t working, guys. We’ve got to fix this.” And that started inside the transfer portal.
Turgeon connected with Georgetown center Qudus Wahab and Rhode Island point guard Fatts Russell early on. “I had to have a point guard, for my health,” said Turgeon, who played that position at Kansas and previously had longtime starter Anthony Cowan Jr. running his team. When another prospect didn’t have a solid answer for Turgeon, the coach called Russell with an offer. It took Russell just a few hours to commit. Before the Final Four, Turgeon already had his new starting center and point guard.
During the hectic spring, Turgeon added three more scholarship transfers and replaced two assistant coaches. But now he calls his group a “well-constructed team” that makes his high-stakes job enjoyable.
“They love being here, they’re great kids, they get along, and they’re good basketball players,” Turgeon said. “But they can get better. What energizes you is a team that really has potential — it’s already pretty good, like this team is — that you can make a lot better.”
Russell brings intensity to practice every day. Eric Ayala has an all-in attitude for his senior season. After two seasons in College Park, junior Donta Scott has matured into “a person I didn’t think he could ever become,” Turgeon said. Xavier Green, a 25-year-old transfer from Old Dominion, has embraced a defensive role. Freshman Julian Reese is better than expected, and Turgeon says, “How much fun is it going to be to mold this kid?” Marcus Dockery smiles every time Turgeon walks into the gym. The coach can go on and on.
“It’s a great job,” Turgeon said. “I friggin’ love it. And I appreciate it more as I get older.”
At this point, potential is all Maryland has. The results that follow, especially those in March, will determine how nearly everyone views this season. The reality is that there are far more than 16 teams that believe they should advance to the second weekend of March Madness most seasons, leading to antsy fan bases who hinge their hopes on that one charmingly chaotic tournament. And Maryland wants to be there, hopping from its first-weekend site to a regional, rather than heading home.
Since winning the national title in 2002, then reaching the Sweet 16 the following season, the Terps have only made it to that round once (2016). Maryland lost perhaps its best chance for a deep run when the pandemic canceled the tournament in 2020 after projections had the Terps as a No. 3 seed. Since 2015, Maryland has lost in the Sweet 16 once, the Round of 32 three times and the opening round once. Turgeon loved March Madness as a kid and as a player, so now he wants a special run as a coach.
“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do,” he said. “Hey, I want to win that sucker. I want to get to a Final Four. It kills me. I’m devastated every year.”
When the Terps won a share of the Big Ten regular season title in 2020, unadulterated joy filled Xfinity Center. The school hadn’t won a conference title since 2010, and during the postgame celebration Turgeon offered a rare glimpse inside his mind, acknowledging the significance of this moment. He shouted into the microphone and referenced a “thousand-pound gorilla” no longer on his back.
Turgeon finally had led the Terps to a title, and that mattered to him and this program. Yet there’s always more — another season for which to prepare and milestones yet to be reached.
“It took away weight then,” he said. “But not today.”
