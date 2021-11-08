This year, though, during that short stretch in the summer, Turgeon told his wife he just needed to lie down. He felt exhausted after another season, this one filled with coronavirus protocols on a lonely campus and more losses than usual. Uncertainty overwhelmed the months heading into last season, and turbocharged recruiting efforts took over as soon as the 2020-21 campaign ended. For everyone around the country, the season turned into an energy-zapping slog. Turgeon kept telling his new assistant coaches, “This isn’t me.” Finally able to get away for about 10 days, Turgeon handled some recruiting calls but mostly recharged.