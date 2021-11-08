Ashley Owusu knifed through the men’s practice defenders to finish with a twisting flourish. Later she chatted with teammate Diamond Miller, knee wrapped due to soreness, behind the basket.
There was one notable absence, though — the coaching staff. The team seemed to run on autopilot without a coach in sight as players led the workout and self-corrected each other. This is what coaches around the country hope for, player-led accountability that’s a trait of championship teams.
“We all know what happened to us last year,” Miller said, “and we’re just really focused in practice to try to make a difference this year and go past what we did last year. We have big goals. We’re Mission 22 for a reason, just because we feel like this team can take it all the way.
“So, we have enough confidence. And now it's just the building blocks, taking it day-by-day and trying to perform and get ready for March.”
There’s only one goal in College Park these days — hoisting the national championship trophy. The “Mission 22” Miller referred to is the season motto to “complete the mission.” Whereas last season’s Sweet 16 team was largely a group of newcomers, that same roster is back, experienced and hungry after being upset by Texas. Super seniors in Benzan and Bibby returned for this one purpose. All-Big Ten players Owusu and Miller are more mature as juniors and spent part of the summer playing on the U.S. AmeriCup team with the top collegiate players in the country.
The Terps have a deep roster, but the progression of Owusu and Miller could be the difference between a deep tournament run and actually hoisting the trophy.
“You’re playing international, worldly competition, so you’re playing the best of the best,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “Playing for a different coach and style and watching how other collegiate players prepare themselves for games. … Nothing but great positive things to be able to come out of that experience for them. And those are all things you can take in these big matchups of games that we’re going to play and prepare us for what lies ahead.
“You get in a pressure situation and they’ve already been in those situations because of USA Basketball. So just gaining more experience for us is huge because, again, they only just played in their first NCAA tournament.”
The Terps lost just three games during the 2020-21 season, led the nation in scoring and set the program record for points per game after losing five of their top six scorers from the previous season. Benzan, Bibby and Collins all shined in their first season with the team. Freshman Angel Reese, the No. 2 recruit in the nation, was never quite herself after being injured early in the season. Owusu and Miller were named Big Ten tournament co-most valuable players with their increased roles as sophomores.
As talented as the group was, it was still a transition year played in the midst of a pandemic. Now the roster has more than a year together and the experience of an NCAA tournament run. Additionally, Owusu and Miller spent the summer gaining the confidence of knowing they can play with anyone in the country.
AmeriCup assistant coach and Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti called Miller one of the most competitive players she’s ever seen put on a Team USA uniform. Her offseason focus centered on pull-ups, a more consistent three-point shot, finishing close to the rim and overall defense.
“She brings this level of intensity that is going to serve her really well in her future,” Rizzotti said. “She didn’t get a chance to showcase that in the actual tournament [due to injury], but I will say she was probably the most consistent, impressive player in all of the training camp. Defensively competed every possession. Offensively, she made things happen. She knows how to get downhill quickly. She made shots. She found people for layups. She rebounded.
“It was like we knew what we could count on with her every single day. And that's a luxury as a coach to have somebody that is that consistent. And she was always in a good mood.”
Rizzotti said Miller can be a better shooter with better footwork, but she has all the intangibles and that intense competitiveness should be a driving force going forward. Rizzotti actually would like to see a little more of Miller in Owusu and vice versa.
Owusu’s offensive skills are sharp and refined as she can get to the rim at will and pull-up on a dime, though she still needs a more consistent outside shot. She’s much more demure, however, than Miller and everyone wants to hear her voice more. Owusu is conscious about being more vocal and the work is ongoing. AmeriCup Coach Dawn Staley and Rizzotti are a pair of former WNBA point guards who know what the position demands at an elite level, so Owusu got an even more specified tutorial.
“We understand that part of your responsibilities as an elite point guard is to communicate and to be vocal and to have leadership skills that I think Ashley really needs to develop,” Rizzotti said. “And so we challenged her a lot about being more competitive, being more vocal, taking charge. I’m really excited to see because I think she has no limit and her skill set and her talent is so elite.
“She's such a good basketball player, that if she were ever to have the same kind of intangibles that Diamond has, it's like, watch out. If she can learn to bring that level of intensity, that level of energy, along with this ability to score, pass and even defend when she wants to, the sky's the limit for that kid.”
The sky’s the limit for this roster as a whole. The Terps outscored their opponents 245-100 in a pair of exhibition games and the offense looks as potent as ever. Coaches and teammates have raved about getting a full season from Reese after a strong training camp. Freshman guard Shyanne Sellers, the No. 22 recruit in the nation, is expected to be in a rotation that is tough to crack. The nonconference slate includes games against No. 5 N.C. State, No. 3 Stanford and No. 1 South Carolina and all of that is before league play in the Big Ten, which may be the top conference in the nation.
The biggest preseason focus for Frese’s group has been on the defensive end. Scoring isn’t an issue, but Maryland will need to get stops against premier teams if it wants to win a championship. That’s the bottom-line goal — complete the mission that fell short in March.