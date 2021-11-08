Owusu’s offensive skills are sharp and refined as she can get to the rim at will and pull-up on a dime, though she still needs a more consistent outside shot. She’s much more demure, however, than Miller and everyone wants to hear her voice more. Owusu is conscious about being more vocal and the work is ongoing. AmeriCup Coach Dawn Staley and Rizzotti are a pair of former WNBA point guards who know what the position demands at an elite level, so Owusu got an even more specified tutorial.