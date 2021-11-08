Ashley Owusu knifed through the men’s practice defenders to finish with a twisting flourish. Later she chatted with Diamond Miller, knee wrapped because of soreness, behind the basket.
There was one notable absence — the coaching staff. The team seemed to run on autopilot as the players led the workout and self-corrected one another. This is what coaches around the country hope for — player-led accountability that’s a trait of championship teams.
“We all know what happened to us last year,” Miller said, “and we’re just really focused in practice to try to make a difference this year and go past what we did last year. We have big goals. We’re ‘Mission ’22’ for a reason, just because we feel like this team can take it all the way. So we have enough confidence. And now it’s just the building blocks, taking it day by day and trying to perform and get ready for March.”
There’s only one goal in College Park these days — hoisting the national championship trophy. “Mission ’22” is the season motto as the team strives to “complete the mission.” Whereas last season’s Sweet 16 team was largely a group of newcomers, that same roster is back, experienced and hungry after being upset by Texas. Super seniors Benzan and Bibby returned for one purpose. All-Big Ten picks Owusu and Miller are more mature as juniors and spent part of the summer with USA Basketball’s AmeriCup team, which featured the top college players in the country.
The Terps have a deep roster, but the progression of Owusu and Miller could be the difference between a deep tournament run and hoisting the trophy.
“You’re playing international, worldly competition, so you’re playing the best of the best,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “Playing for a different coach and style and watching how other collegiate players prepare themselves for games. … Nothing but great, positive things to be able to come out of that experience for them. And those are all things you can take in these big matchups of games that we’re going to play and prepare us for what lies ahead.
“You get in a pressure situation, and they’ve already been in those situations because of USA Basketball. So just gaining more experience for us is huge because, again, they only just played in their first NCAA tournament.”
The Terps lost just three games during the 2020-21 season, led the nation in scoring and set the program record for points per game after losing five of their top six scorers from the previous season. Benzan, Bibby and Collins shined in their first seasons. Freshman Angel Reese, the No. 2 recruit in the nation, was never quite herself after being injured early in the season. Owusu and Miller were Big Ten tournament co-MVPs with increased roles as sophomores.
As talented as the group was, it was still a transition year played in the midst of a pandemic. Now the roster has more than a year together and the experience of an NCAA tournament run. Additionally, Owusu and Miller spent the summer gaining the confidence of knowing they can play with anyone in the country.
AmeriCup assistant coach Jennifer Rizzotti, president of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, called Miller one of the most competitive players she has seen put on a Team USA uniform. Her offseason focus centered on hitting pull-up jumpers, improving three-point consistency, finishing close to the rim and playing defense.
“She brings this level of intensity that is going to serve her really well in her future,” Rizzotti said. “She didn’t get a chance to showcase that in the actual tournament [because of injury], but I will say she was probably the most consistent, impressive player in all of the training camp. Defensively, she competed every possession. Offensively, she made things happen. She knows how to get downhill quickly. She made shots. She found people for layups. She rebounded.
“It was like we knew what we could count on with her every single day. And that’s a luxury as a coach, to have somebody that is that consistent.”
Rizzotti said Miller can be a better shooter with stronger footwork but she has all the intangibles and her competitiveness should be a driving force. Rizzotti added that she would like to see a little more of Miller in Owusu and vice versa.
Owusu’s offensive skills are refined; she can get to the rim at will and pull up on a dime, but she still needs a more consistent outside shot. She’s much more demure than Miller, and everyone wants to hear her voice more. Owusu is conscious about being more vocal, and the work is ongoing. AmeriCup Coach Dawn Staley and Rizzotti are former WNBA point guards who know what the position demands at the highest rungs of the game, so Owusu got a next-level tutorial.
“We understand that part of your responsibilities as an elite point guard is to communicate and to be vocal and to have leadership skills that I think Ashley really needs to develop,” Rizzotti said. “And so we challenged her a lot about being more competitive, being more vocal, taking charge. I’m really excited to see because I think she has no limit and her skill set and her talent is so elite.
“She’s such a good basketball player that if she were ever to have the same kind of intangibles that Diamond has, it’s like, ‘Watch out.’ If she can learn to bring that level of intensity, that level of energy, along with this ability to score, pass and even defend when she wants to, the sky’s the limit for that kid.”
The sky’s the limit for this Maryland roster as a whole. The Terps outscored their opponents 245-100 in two exhibition games, and the offense looks as potent as ever. Coaches and teammates have raved about getting a full season from Reese after a strong training camp. Freshman guard Shyanne Sellers, the No. 22 recruit in the nation per ESPN, is expected to be in a rotation that is tough to crack. The nonconference slate includes games against No. 7 Baylor, No. 5 North Carolina State, No. 3 Stanford and No. 1 South Carolina, and the Big Ten may be the top conference in the nation.
The preseason focus for Frese’s group was defense. Scoring isn’t an issue, but Maryland will need to get stops against premier teams if it wants to win a championship. That’s the goal — to complete the mission that fell short in March.