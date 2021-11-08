“Mister president, how you doing, mister president?” two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said in an Instagram video captioned “Practicing our introductions” along with a laughing emoji. “Thank you for having us in Washington D.C.”
The last NBA team to visit the White House was LeBron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 10, 2016, just two days after Donald Trump was elected president. During the Trump administration, the Golden State Warriors did not celebrate their 2017 and 2018 championships with the traditional ceremonial visit at a time when Coach Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and other members of that team were critical of Trump. In lieu of a White House visit in 2018, the team toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture. “We’re celebrating [the championship] how we want to celebrate it,” Durant, now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, said at the time.
The Toronto Raptors, who won the title in 2019, also did not make the traditional visit, with guard Danny Green saying it was “a hard no.” Scheduling problems and coronavirus protocols kept James’s Los Angeles Lakers from visiting in 2020.
“We’re very excited,” Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said of the team’s visit. “Very appreciative of the invite, know that it’s an honor and it’s special. We’re looking forward to visiting the White House.”
Trips typically are built around teams’ schedules, and the Bucks were in Washington on Sunday, when they lost to the Wizards. They have a day off Monday before traveling to Philadelphia for their next game Tuesday night.