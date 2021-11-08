Narron, 40, has been a minor league pitching coach with the Nationals since 2012. He takes over for Brad Holman, who had his contract terminated in mid-September because he refused to comply with the organization’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for non-playing employees. Knorr, 52, and Henley, 48, have been with the Nationals since they moved to Washington in 2005. Both were on the major league staff last season — Knorr as first base coach, Henley as third base coach — before getting moved to player development roles in early October.
This is a critical time for the Nationals’ minor league system, as the club has pivoted to a “reboot” emphasizing young talent and competing more in the future than present. Multiple team officials say these are not the final changes in player development.
This is a developing story that will be updated.