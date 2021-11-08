Narron, 40, has been a minor league pitching coach with the Nationals since 2012. He takes over for Brad Holman, whose contract was terminated in mid-September because he refused to comply with the organization’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for non-playing employees. Knorr, 52, and Henley, 48, have been with the Nationals since they moved to Washington in 2005. Both were on the major league staff last season — Knorr as first base coach, Henley as third base coach — before getting moved to player development roles in October.
This is a critical time for the Nationals’ minor league system: The club has pivoted to a “reboot” emphasizing young talent and competing more in the future than the present. Multiple team officials say these are not the final changes in player development. Some other shifting indicates the staff will grow.
On the team’s official directory, Michael Tejera is listed as “Lower Level Pitching Coordinator” and Troy Gingrich is listed as “Lower Level Hitting Coordinator.” Neither position existed for the 2021 season. Tejera was pitching coach for Class AAA Rochester. Gingrich, another organizational lifer, was the hitting coordinator. Their new titles suggest the Nationals are likely to name a hitting coordinator this offseason — perhaps a hire from the outside — and have Tejera and Gingrich focus on younger players. This is an important step for a system that, for years, has been underfunded and understaffed.
Knorr becomes the catching coordinator after the Nationals did not employ one last season. So when Keibert Ruiz and Drew Millas arrived at the trade deadline, there was no coach who keyed on their development. It was a legitimate deficiency and something the new prospects noticed. Knorr returns to the minors after serving as the Class AAA manager for three seasons. He was a major league catcher for 11 years. In June, he listed the three positions he still wanted to try in his career: major league manager, catching coordinator and field coordinator. Now he’ll check a box.
As a field coordinator, Henley will help coaches and coordinators deliver a consistent message across levels. While with the Nationals in recent years, Henley, also a former catcher, trained outfielders and base runners. Tony Rogowski, a longtime minor league strength and conditioning coordinator, has been promoted to the major league staff because Matt Eiden will not return, according to two people familiar with the matter. Rogowski has been with the organization since 2010. Eiden, the Nationals’ head strength coach for the past six years, joined in 2009. But Narron’s latest assignment is the most critical of the these moves.
It is no secret that the Nationals, led by General Manager Mike Rizzo, like to build around the mound. Even though ¾ of their championship rotation — Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez — was acquired in free agency, homegrown arms played a big role in the 2019 title. Stephen Strasburg, the No. 1 pick in 2009, was the World Series MVP. Lucas Giolito, Jesús Luzardo, Dane Dunning, Reynaldo López and Kyle Johnston were moved in trades that netted Adam Eaton, Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson. But for the most part, Washington has had trouble developing pitchers who contribute in the majors. And a lot rides on whether that can change.
In 2021, Narron split time as pitching coach for Class AA Harrisburg and an extra hand in the majors. He was promoted when the Nationals were missing a bunch of coaches because of a coronavirus outbreak. For the final six weeks of the season, he helped in Washington’s bullpen.
A skeptic could point out that, by promoting Narron, the Nationals are again rearranging the deck chairs, patching a hole with someone they already have in-house. But multiple members of the front office believe Narron is more progressive than the previous two pitching coordinators — Holman and Paul Menhart — with integrating analytics and technology. Most of Washington’s top prospects are pitchers, and their development will be crucial for the next steps of the reboot.
With Narron, the Nationals need significant improvements in the months and years ahead. Cade Cavalli, Cole Henry, Jackson Rutledge, Seth Romero, Andry Lara and Gerardo Carrillo, in turn, could use an innovative coach and consistent voice. That list is not exhaustive, either. For the past week, Narron was at the Arizona Fall League to see Henry, Rutledge, Todd Peterson and Evan Lee in person. The work has begun.