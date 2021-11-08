Of the Raiders’ top five picks that year, including three in the third round in addition to Ruggs and Arnette, just one is still with the team. That player, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, has shown talent and has gotten plenty of playing time this year but has yet to blossom into a consistent offensive force. Of the other two third-rounders, wide receiver Lynn Bowden didn’t even make it to the 2020 regular season before he was surprisingly traded to the Miami Dolphins, while safety Tanner Muse sat out his rookie year with a toe injury and then was cut shortly before the start of the 2021 season.