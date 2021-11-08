It was only a few weeks ago that the outlook seemed decidedly bleak for the Steelers, with many observers calling their season all but over and some fretting that they’d stuck with 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for one year too long. Roethlisberger said in training camp that he didn’t know whether this would be his final NFL season but, at this stage in his career, he has to take things a year at a time and pour everything into it, as if it is his finale.