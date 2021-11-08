“There’s a lot of pressure on him now with Montez out, and I wanted to just talk to him about it and make sure he understands that he doesn’t have to do something extraordinary,” Rivera said. “... I don’t want him to come in and think that every play has got to be great. Every play has just got to be the play that he’s supposed to be. And he has that skill set and the ability to do it. The biggest thing, as I said, is you want to see him continue to play a little more disciplined and not worry about trying to make so many plays. Let the plays come to him, and just continue to work at it and he’ll be fine.”