When Bartley moved to the area six years ago for college, she was baptized into Spirit fandom. Since then, she has become a dues-paying member of the Squadron, the team’s supporters’ group. She remembers one match when she brought 20 friends to come and cheer; on Sunday, with her parents visiting her and her girlfriend from out of town, she made Mom and Dad bundle up on a chilly evening and tag along, too. After this season, she plans on running for Squadron vice president — and yet she has the urge to give it all up.