“Hate is not going to bring us out of this pandemic,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be connecting and love. I’m not going to hate on anybody that has said things about me. I believe everybody is entitled to their opinion, and I always will believe that. I think that it’s a time to move forward for me and talk about football. I’m thankful, again, to be on the other side of this, to be healthy and coming out of this.”