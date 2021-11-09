Cromie spent ten years with the Nationals, working his way up to director of baseball operations then to an assistant general manager position after the 2014 season. He left the Nationals in 2017 to pursue a career as a lawyer with Jones Day in Pittsburgh.
The Mets fired acting general manager Zack Scott last week, two months after he was placed on leave following an arrest for driving while intoxicated. Scott replaced Jared Porter, whom the Mets chose as their general manager after the 2020 season and fired ahead of the 2021 season after ESPN reported he sent lewd text messages to a female reporter.
In the weeks since, several high-profile candidates have reportedly turned New York down for the job as several others were not allowed to interview because their current employers did not grant permission.
A running joke at the GM meetings in Carlsbad this week is whether anyone will actually take the job, something Alderson said he thinks is due as much to the pressure that comes to New York as any perceived chaos within the organization.
Mets Owner Steve Cohen has a propensity to tweet opinions about his new employees. Alderson remains in charge and his son, Bryn, is an assistant general manager in the organization, raising questions about how much autonomy any new GM would have. The team has had to fire a manager (Mickey Callaway) and two general managers (Porter and Scott) in a two-year period because of unacceptable off-field behavior. Their newest, highly paid star Francisco Lindor clashed with his own fans late in the season.
“I’m not happy about the narrative. On the other hand, looking at the organization from within as opposed to from without, I’m very happy with where we’re going,” Alderson said. “The baseball operations department has been built out over the last year, significantly. The same has been true on the business side. I think there’s a lot that’s really positive going on. But what we have to make sure is that that reality becomes perception, as well.”
Alderson admitted that “there’s a certain amount of risk” associated with the Mets job because of his presence, Cohen’s style and the pressures of New York.
“If you’re looking to be comfortable, this is probably not the place. The Mets are probably not the place to come,” Alderson said. “If you’re looking to be challenged and rewarded — because I don’t think there’s any doubt that this team is going to be successful over the next number of years — then go for it.”
The position with the Mets would be the highest-profile job of Cromie’s career, a huge jump in public-facing responsibility from what he had under Mike Rizzo in Washington.
One of the first jobs the new Mets general manager will have is finding someone to serve as manager of a team that has traditionally had a knack for off-field drama on the players’ side, too.
The Mets fired manager Luis Rojas after a disappointing 2021 season, meaning they not only have a key front office spot to fill, but also a big league coaching staff. Rojas was invited to stay in the organization, but the Athletic reported this week that he interviewed for a coaching job on the Yankees staff. Alderson said Tuesday that the organization plans to hire a general manager first, then let that person hire their manager. While the Mets missed out on Bob Melvin, considered a slam-dunk managerial hire throughout the industry, Alderson spun their delay as a positive.
“The good news in that regard is that aside maybe from Oakland … there’s nobody else looking for a manager,” Alderson said. “In that sense, we’re not competing with three or four other clubs, which is not always the case in early November. We’re not complacent about it, but I think the circumstances are somewhat favorable.”
In many ways, the Mets do not need to rush to find their next head of baseball operations because of the uncertainty looming over the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ union. The agreement expires on Dec. 1, and the players are pushing for major changes. Given the possibility of substantial change to the rules that govern most offseason transactions, the usual offseason machinations do not seem likely to start in force until a new CBA is in place — whenever that may be.