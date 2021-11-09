The Bearcats (9-0), representing the eternal underlings in a sport with more than a century of calcified snobbery, got the No. 6 slot last Tuesday from the playoff selection committee. It wreaked mass wailing, and set up the issue of how they might ascend if they will become the first team from the second-tier Group of Five to make the four-team playoff in a concept that began in 2014.
In particular, they could reach No. 5 this week if the committee sacks No. 3 Michigan State (8-1) for its decisive 40-29 loss at giant-mauler Purdue. Michigan State might figure to drop to No. 6, just ahead of No. 7 Michigan (8-1), which Michigan State edged, 37-33, on Oct. 30. That would give Cincinnati a chance to nudge upward as long as no one caught it from behind, which seems unlikely. No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0) didn’t play last week, No. 9 Wake Forest (8-1) lost, 58-55, at North Carolina, and No. 10 Notre Dame (8-1) lost at home on Oct. 2 to Cincinnati.
In sticking Cincinnati at No. 6 last week, the committee acknowledged its gooey tussles the previous two Saturdays with Navy and Tulane. Those preceded a tighter tussle, the 28-20 hang-on Saturday against visiting Tulsa, but then, those kinds of survivals went legion around the country on that same day. No. 2 Alabama (8-1), No. 4 Oregon (8-1), No. 5 Ohio State (8-1) and Cincinnati all won but had difficulty doing so. In a year lacking the glaring stalwarts of recent years, other than with No. 1 Georgia (9-0), it’s easier to hold onto positions after wins that come up shy of pretty.
Cincinnati’s No. 6 ranking became the highest to date for any team from the 65-program Group of Five, the underclass of a sport long big on class. As the playoff committees have changed memberships and the years have passed, such outsiders have gained in the closing rankings, from Boise State (11-2) at No. 20 in 2014, Houston (12-1) at No. 18 in 2015, Western Michigan (13-0) at No. 15 in 2016, UCF (12-0) at No. 12 in 2017, UCF (12-0) at No. 8 in 2018, Memphis (12-1) at No. 17 in 2019 and Cincinnati (9-0) at No. 8 in the pandemic-scarred season of 2020.
To Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, UCF Coach Gus Malzahn, who spent the previous eight seasons as head coach at Auburn, said, “I’ve played Georgia and Alabama every year. I know exactly what it looks like. (Cincinnati) is right there. They’re a team that can win the whole thing.”
In its first ranking last week, the new committee placed four Group of Five teams in the top 25: No. 6 Cincinnati, No. 15 BYU, No. 23 Fresno State and No. 24 San Diego State.
The top 10 would figure to retain nine of its teams from Week 1. With Wake Forest gone from the No. 9 slot, there’s room for entry from either unheralded No. 11 Oklahoma State (8-1), which just scored an impressive 24-3 win at West Virginia, or once-heralded, then forgotten, then re-heralded No. 14 Texas A&M (7-2), which just scored an impressive 20-3 win over then-No. 13 Auburn, giving the Aggies wins over both the Alabama mastodons this season.
No two-loss team has made the playoff thus far. Of the 28 teams that got playoff berths in the seven seasons of this playoff concept, 17 had one loss and 11 had gone unbeaten. Only one two-loss team has won a modern national championship: LSU in 2006-07 in the Bowl Championship Series era, but both losses came in overtime.