Which is part of why I’m here, in the so-called cathedral of basketball on an October afternoon, watching the Quakers practice. As a reporter who covered the earliest U.S. coronavirus warnings in January 2020, I’ve become obsessed with how we calibrate the virus’s risks against the rewards of normalcy — about where to draw the line between caution and fear. And the Ivy League feels like the sports world’s Ground Zero: a place where these issues first emerged and then collided with a team that I’ve loved since my days as a student here, if not before.