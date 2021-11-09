The entire sequence takes all of six seconds, a highlight of this intrasquad scrimmage. But for a team that has only played against itself for nearly 20 months, every moment like this means a little more. When Williams’s teammates clap, the applause echoes through the Palestra, the nearly-century-old arena on this Ivy League campus.
The Ivy League was the first conference to shut down its college basketball season in March 2020 as the coronavirus crept closer, a decision that was hailed after other leagues, then the entire world, soon came to a standstill. And as the pandemic worsened, the Ivies doubled down, canceling entire seasons of competition, including basketball.
But that’s when the world went a different direction: On other college campuses, basketball teams returned for the 2020-21 season. The Penn Quakers, and their rivals across the Ivy League, didn’t.
“Could we have played? Maybe,” said Williams, a fifth-year senior who, because of injuries and the shutdown, has yet to play a minute of college basketball. “Did they make the right choice in putting our health first? Probably.”
Sports are a luxury during a pandemic — these Ivy League players admit that. But at Penn and the conference’s other seven programs, players and coaches have been forced to reckon with the harshest restrictions in Division I.
Some up and left. Nearly two dozen Ivy League men’s basketball players transferred or otherwise left their team during the 20-month shutdown, from schools such as Princeton and Yale to programs at Loyola Chicago and Notre Dame.
Meanwhile, a Penn team that dreamed of contending for an NCAA tournament berth in 2020 is nearly starting over, with 11 players who have never taken the floor in an actual game. Their first opportunity looms this week.
Which is part of why I’m here, in the so-called cathedral of basketball on an October afternoon, watching the Quakers practice. As a reporter who covered the earliest U.S. coronavirus warnings in January 2020, I’ve become obsessed with how we calibrate the virus’s risks against the rewards of normalcy — about where to draw the line between caution and fear. And the Ivy League feels like the sports world’s Ground Zero: a place where these issues first emerged and then collided with a team that I’ve loved since my days as a student here, if not before.
I want to ask players, coaches and even the Ivy League’s executive director: Were the pandemic restrictions necessary, or did well-meaning officials go too far?
March madness
For nearly two years, I’ve put questions like these to the nation’s most senior health officials. And I’ve explored the pandemic’s costs, from minority groups devastated by the virus to people abroad struggling to get vaccines.
Writing about the suffering of Ivy League students requires a disclaimer. They know their college résumés are gilded with golden tickets. And the players tell me they’re happy to sacrifice a basketball season rather than risk losing a loved one.
But the Ivy League also embodies the challenge facing so much of America as the pandemic slogs on — to achieve some normality after a layoff that has kept the schools’ athletes away from their craft longer than virtually anyone else.
“Right now is a special time because we haven’t had sports here [on campus] in so long,” Monroe said. “We can be a great stress reliever.
“But I think our responsibility remains the same. … Just go out there and give them a show.”
That show is what drew me to Penn basketball two decades ago, when my dad, a Penn alum, dragged his skeptical teenage son to the Palestra. The Quakers lost in overtime, but it remains among my fondest sports memories: nerdy fans’ clever chants, a cozy arena where every seat offered a better view than the last. The team even had Michael Jordan — well, one of them.
For the average sports fan, Penn basketball gets relegated to a trivia question, the underdog that somehow arrived at the same Final Four with Larry Bird and Magic Johnson forty years ago. But for generations of Penn faithful, basketball greatness was a birthright, the spoils of a program that predates college hoops powers Kentucky and Duke. In the 1970s, the team chased national titles under future NBA coaches including Chuck Daly; in the 1990s, future NBA players such as Matt Maloney and Jerome Allen spearheaded a 48-game Ivy League winning streak.
I arrived on campus a few years later to watch the Quakers win three Ivy titles in four years, securing my lifelong fandom even as Penn’s fortunes collapsed, with just one winning season between 2007 and 2017. Then a new coach and his star player resurrected the moribund program. Suddenly, the Quakers were worth watching again; AJ Brodeur, a dazzling 6-foot-8 talent, led the league in blocks his freshman year; rebounds his sophomore year; field goals his junior year; and assists his senior year. His assault on century-old record books became a must-watch.
So when Penn took the floor against Columbia on March 7, 2020, I made sure to schedule my Saturday night around Brodeur’s final home game. And it became a classic — with Brodeur breaking Penn’s all-time scoring record and propelling the team into the Ivy League playoffs with the school’s first triple-double.
But I wasn’t at the Palestra. Worried about the spreading mystery virus and trying to report my way to a better understanding of it, I watched the game where I would spend much of the next year: at home.
‘A couple tears’
Three days later, the coronavirus came for the Quakers’ season as the Ivy League abruptly called off its four-team postseason tournament. Penn’s players found out as grim-faced coaches summoned them for a meeting the morning of March 10, 2020.
“The air was just sucked out of the room,” said guard Jordan Dingle, who had just been voted the Ivy League’s rookie of the year. “A good amount of us were crying. … I let a couple tears go.”
The team had rallied to qualify for the Ivy League tournament, convinced it could return to the NCAA tournament behind Brodeur’s excellence. Instead, Brodeur’s record-breaking career was over.
The league’s decision was an “overreaction,” Penn Coach Steve Donahue told reporters. “To pull this from our kids, it’s the most horrific thing I’ve dealt with as a coach.”
The announcement put a rare spotlight on Ivy League sports and sparked second-guessing.
“We know it was the right decision. But it was very difficult,” the league’s executive director, Robin Harris, told talk-show host Rich Eisen on the morning of March 11 as she explained how a strategy called “social distancing” steered the decision. “It’s been very, very fluid. … Particularly in the northeast, cases started to develop and multiply.”
That evening, actor Tom Hanks announced his coronavirus diagnosis. The NBA suspended play. President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office. For many Americans, it was the pivot point when pandemic rumors became reality.
And the Ivy League’s painful choice quickly appeared prescient as colleges shut down or shifted online.
Penn’s players scattered, taking refuge in childhood bedrooms like college students everywhere, hoping the hiatus would amount to an extended spring break. But for seniors like Brodeur, it was the end. At the advice of his new agent, Penn’s longtime star grabbed a short-term contract with a team in Germany.
“There were going to be a lot less spots on teams for a lot more players,” Brodeur said amid the shutdowns crippling professional sports. “I took what I could get.”
Going it alone
As the pandemic raged, the Ivy League on July 8 announced another groundbreaking decision: no fall sports.
This time, Ivy athletes wearily accepted it. On a summer day when 1,200 Americans died of the coronavirus, there was no question about its risks.
But this time, other leagues didn’t follow. Football juggernauts such as the SEC went ahead with their seasons. Leagues that initially postponed fall sports, such as the Big Ten, reversed their decisions as Trump and others campaigned for football to return.
So as basketball season approached, and as Ivy campuses grappled with virus-related restrictions, players increasingly had a hunch: We’re not coming back.
“You could sense a pattern,” Williams said. “If anyone was going to cancel, it was going to be us.”
On Nov. 12, league officials made it official: no basketball or other winter sports. This time the news leaked online, ambushing Penn’s players about a half-hour before their team meeting.
“To find out in that way,” Dingle said, “that was a real heartbreaker.”
The decision also rocked Donahue. He had made his name at Cornell, transforming an Ivy League doormat into an NCAA tournament regular, including a visit to the Sweet 16 in 2010. Then he had arrived at Penn and started to do the same, attracting Brodeur and keeping Palestra obsessives like me tuned in.
Now, he watched his players disband for the second time in eight months. He agreed with the decision. But under the rules, Donahue couldn’t invite a player to shoot at Penn’s gym, let alone practice as a team. “It was really hard for me to watch the guys go through that,” Donahue said.
With an entire season gone — and the distinct chance the rest of college basketball wouldn’t follow — Donahue had to motivate his recruits without the games he had promised them.
“Now I got to figure out what I’m going to say, how we’re going to act and be the right leader, have the right answers,” Donahue said. “I had no answers.”
A gap year
Eventually, all 31 other Division I leagues decided to resume men’s college basketball, with teams across Philadelphia returning to action, sometimes just a few city blocks from the Palestra. The contrast wasn’t lost on Ivy League undergraduates and alumni, who demanded their league return, too.
Harris said in an interview last week that she understood the frustration over the lost games.
“It’s still heartbreaking to think back on it,” she added. “And it was heartbreaking each time. ... And each time it was the right decision for the Ivy League.”
Public health researchers generally agree: Canceling seasons was justifiable, particularly before vaccines were available. Thousands of college athletes across all sports suffered infections in 2020, including some who developed long-lasting heart trouble or other complications. Returning college basketball teams later canceled 10 percent of their games anyway, the Wall Street Journal found; one outbreak forced Virginia Commonwealth to forfeit its NCAA tournament berth.
The Ivy athletes said they appreciate the efforts to protect them. But that didn’t dull the ache that led some to skip watching college sports last year.
Perhaps no player leaguewide had more to lose than Williams, a highly touted recruit from Washington who committed to Penn in 2016. But a torn ACL in high school wrecked Williams’s freshman college campaign, and another torn ACL preempted his sophomore season. A third ACL tear wiped out plans to return for his junior year.
Finally healthy after years of rehabbing, Williams saw another season slip away when the Ivy League was called off last November. He said his emotional scar tissue helped shield him from this new loss.
“What I was able to find was … solace,” Williams said. “It wasn’t like I was missing a year because of an injury.”
Trying to channel his players’ frustration, Donahue hit on an idea: Last season would be a “sabbatical” to build broader skills. Williams used the time to advocate for social justice causes, particularly in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Donahue says he reevaluated “everything we did” in his first five seasons as Penn’s coach.
Dingle, the returning star, committed to studying film, breaking down everything from Jrue Holiday’s defensive moves to ancient footage of the Boston Celtics’ 1950s dynasty. “You know, they really didn’t dribble all too much back then,” said Dingle, adding it revealed new ways to find open shots.
The players say they’ve also worked to keep perspective.
“I don’t necessarily agree with the decision,” Monroe said. “But … the worst thing that happened to most of us was not being able to play basketball. Some people came out of covid having lost way more than that.”
Still, there’s no question that the Ivy League lost something, whether real or perceived. The average Ivy League men’s basketball team has slipped 67 slots in Sports Illustrated’s annual preseason rankings of the 350-odd teams in Division I, compared to pre-virus. It’s now considered only the 22nd-strongest conference in the country, out of 32.
The season away “has to have some effect,” said Ken Pomeroy, a college basketball analyst. “We don’t have a precedent for this. … The question is, how competitive will they be?”
Filling up ‘risk buckets’
Sitting in the bowels of the Palestra under black-and-white photos of Penn basketball teams that won national championships a century ago, I ask players to predict what this season holds.
Williams says the team wants to win an Ivy League title; Monroe talks about just winning enough games to re-energize a student body scattered by the virus.
Donahue swears this new, untested roster is the most talented he has had at Penn.
A verdict is coming soon: Penn plays 10 times by Dec. 1, including games against three nationally ranked teams, starting with No. 20 Florida State on Wednesday.
That’s followed by a Nov. 12 trip to George Mason — a homecoming for D.C. native Williams.
“There’s never been a more unique circumstance for a kid,” Donahue said. “Five years in college — never played a game yet.”
The George Mason game is looming for me, too. As much as I want to see the Quakers in person, I’m still waiting on local virus numbers and grappling with anxiety around crowded, indoor spaces.
Harris, the Ivy League’s director, said she has developed a similar process to navigate the pandemic.
“I have a risk bucket,” she said. “I might go do something that I think used up my risk bucket for the week, and then … I hibernate again.”
But a mostly empty Palestra I can handle. And I watch as Donahue splits his squad in two: a blue team, composed of his likely rotation, and a white team, crammed with freshmen and sophomores who have never played at the college level.
As their final scrimmage winds down, the blue team trails 13-10 with three seconds left. But Monroe forces a bad pass. Dingle steals the ball around half court and calls for a timeout.
It’s set up to be a hero moment for Penn’s best players, until the blue team’s last-ditch three-point attempt rims out. Instead, it’s the team of freshmen and sophomores leaping into one another’s arms, hollering as though they knocked off hated Princeton. I keep my distance and my cool, but I can’t help but grin under my pair of masks: After 20 months away, they’re celebrating again in the Palestra.